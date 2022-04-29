DSR Performance Launches 1150 Horsepower Pump Gas Crate Engine

DSR Performance, Don Schumacher Racing’s (DSR) performance aftermarket division, has launched the DSR 1150. An earth shattering 1150-horsepower crate engine based on the current generation (GEN III) HEMI. This game changing crate engine has unparalleled performance levels and is designed to run on 93 octane unleaded fuel.

The DSR 1150 has been engineered using technology and data developed from the championship-winning DSR Challenger Drag Pak program that has competed and won in the ultra-competitive NHRA Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown Series and NMCA Holley EFI Factory Super Cars Class. In paying homage to the infamous Chrysler HEMI engine that ruled the streets and strips in the 1960s and early 1970s, the modern DSR 1150 displaces 426 cubic-inches (7.0-liter) and is the highest horsepower pump gas OE production-based crate engine sold on the market today. The DSR 1150 retails for $37,950 and is sold direct through DSRperformance.com and exclusive dealers.

“The performance aftermarket is a natural expansion for our brand and motorsports technology,” said Chad Osier, President of DSR Performance. “The DSR 1150 is a pure All-American crate engine that gives racers, enthusiasts, and car builders a new level of performance. We’ve meticulously engineered the DSR 1150 to deliver industry leading horsepower and durability, all in a plug and play platform. This is just the beginning for DSR Performance and customers can look forward to more exciting products this Fall.”

A brainchild of DSR Performance and A.J. Berge, co-crew chief of the DSR Drag Paks and owner of HEMI Tuner Performance, the team set out to create a GEN III HEMI based crate engine that’s durable for multiple applications. The DSR 1150 was designed for enthusiasts, weekend drag racers, and custom car builder looking to take their Restomod projects to the next level. The DSR 1150 has superb driving manners while producing mind-blowing performance.

“The DSR 1150 Crate Engine is a game changer and will shake up the Mopar community,” said A.J. Berge, President of HEMI Tuner Performance, and co-crew chief on the DSR Drag Pak team. “The technology that’s made us successful both on and off the track has gone into creating the DSR 1150 Crate Engine. We feel we’ve developed a great package that combines record setting horsepower level, extreme durability, and great drivability.”

The DSR 1150 is built to the following specs:

Engine Type: GEN III HEMI

Displacement – 426 Cubic-Inches (7.0-Liters)

Horsepower – 1150@6500 RPM

Torque – 974 lb.-ft.@5200 RPM

Bore – 4.100-inches

Stroke – 4.050-imches

Block – Production BGE Casting – Thick Wall, High-Nickel Cast Iron

Cylinder Head – Production Aluminum Hellcat with modified components

Compression Ratio – 9.8:1

Camshaft – DSR Custom Grind Hydraulic Roller

Supercharger – Whipple 3.0-Liter Gen 5

Oil Pan – Production Hellcat Front Sump 7.5-Quarts

Fuel Requirements – 93 Octane

Each DSR 1150 crate engine is blueprinted, hand assembled, dyno’d and numbered for exclusivity. Each engine comes with detailed specifications and a dyno-sheet that’s suitable for framing. DSR Performance offers OEM and aftermarket electronic tune configurations available on DSRperformance.com. The first production run of the DSR 1150 will be limited to 20 engines with expectations to release more units in the future. The DSR 1150 marks the beginning of a new and exciting era for DSR Performance and kicks off an extensive product portfolio of GEN III HEMI parts engineered and developed by DSR Performance for racers and street enthusiasts. For complete product details and to order, please visit www.dsrperformance.com/dsr1150 . The first engines to begin shipping in May 2022.

