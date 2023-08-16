DSR Performance Block Party Benefitting Riley Children’s Foundation To Help Kick Off NHRA U.S. Nationals Race Weekend

Since 2006, the Don Schumacher Racing organization has proudly supported Riley Children’s Foundation, having raised more than $820,000 for Riley Children’s Health, the only nationally-ranked pediatric children’s hospital in Indiana. For more than a decade, the motorsports juggernaut hosted an Open House event in conjunction with the NHRA U.S. Nationals race weekend. The annual event served as a major fundraiser for Riley Children’s, and with the 2023 ‘Big Go’ quickly approaching, the Brownsburg, Ind.-based organization is excited to announce the launch of a new race weekend kick-off event, the DSR Performance Block Party benefitting Riley Children’s Foundation.

The DSR Performance Block Party will start at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, and will conclude at 2:00 p.m., allowing race fans plenty of time to head to Indianapolis Raceway Park, located just three miles away, for the first round of qualifying for the NHRA U.S. Nationals, scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

“Riley Children’s Foundation is grateful for the tremendous support from the Don Schumacher Racing organization to benefit children’s healthcare,” said Liz Elkas, President and CEO of Riley Children’s Foundation. “Thanks to their philanthropic gifts, we can direct funds to the most urgent needs of Riley Children’s Health and pediatric research. We are excited for their new event this year.”

The event will feature a car show by the Indy Hi-Winders Car Club, with more than 100 hot rods and custom cars expected to be on display. A first-place trophy custom-created by Tom Pastis of Cold Hart Art will be awarded to the owner of the ‘best in show’ entry. DSR Performance Block Party guests will be treated to Sandvik Coromant and DSM Precision Manufacturing machining demonstrations, in addition to a demo of the DSR Performance crate engine dyno. In exchange for a donation, guests will also have the rare opportunity to tour the state-of-the-art DSM Precision Manufacturing machine shop.

In addition to vendor displays, Funny Car racer Bob Tasca and Top Fuel driver Tony Schumacher will have their 11,000-horsepower show cars on display. Schumacher joins the long list of NHRA Camping World Series drivers who will participate in a driver autograph session from noon to 12:30 p.m. Other participants include Justin Ashley, Antron Brown, Ron Capps, Camrie Caruso, Jianna Evaristo, Josh Hart, Buddy Hull, Chris King, Mike Salinas, Angelle Sampey, J.R. Todd, and T.J. Zizzo, with the list continuing to grow by the day.

Food trucks will be on-site for hungry patrons, and a silent auction will feature one-of-a-kind items, including a custom engine block coffee table, autographed Matco Tools toolbox, firesuits, a U.S. Nationals VIP package, and a custom-designed piece from Cold Hard Art. Various NHRA teams have also contributed memorabilia items for the auction, and mystery goodie bags will be available for purchase. Guests that are unable to attend the event will still have an opportunity to get in on the action via the event’s GiveSmart page, which will be live starting Mon. 8/28 with the auction slated to close on Fri. 9/1 at 1:30 p.m. ET. To preview and bid on the auction items or make a donation, please visit dsrperformance.givesmart.com or text DSRPerformance to 76278.

All dollars raised during the DSR Performance Block Party will go to Riley Children’s Foundation.

