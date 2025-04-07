Dragstrip Memories Returns to Present Canada’s Drag Racing History

Dragstrip Memories will return to the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum this weekend, presenting Canada’s most extensive collection of historic drag racing cars and memorabilia.

The show will feature nostalgic and contemporary race cars, including front-engined dragsters, Pro Modifieds, several period Gassers, and a collection of Stockers and Super Stockers, presenting some of this country’s most outstanding cars and displays.

There will be several car clubs on display with a nostalgic theme, a popular scale model display featuring many classes of drag cars in a miniature setting of the former Dragway Park, and a host of vendors offering related material. There will also be movies and videos of drag racing, photos, magazines, and automotive art. You will also to meet many car owners and builders at the show.

The Pro Modified Racing Association and what it represents to the teams, sponsors, media, race venues, and, most importantly, its fans, is delighted and honoured to present The John Massingberd Memorial Award to a deserving individual again this year.

This year’s show will be held on Sunday, April 13, 2025, with doors open from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum is located on Airport Road in Mount Hope, just south of Hamilton, and provides ample parking.

The entrance fee will allow visitors to experience the ambiance and history of the warplanes and partake in this unique collection of drag racing history.

This is a show you will not want to miss!!

For more information, contact Rob Potter at [email protected] or Tony Hayes at [email protected].

This story was originally published on April 7, 2025.