Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Dragstrip Memories Returns to Present Canada’s Drag Racing History

Published

Dragstrip Memories will return to the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum this weekend, presenting Canada’s most extensive collection of historic drag racing cars and memorabilia.

The show will feature nostalgic and contemporary race cars, including front-engined dragsters, Pro Modifieds, several period Gassers, and a collection of Stockers and Super Stockers, presenting some of this country’s most outstanding cars and displays.

There will be several car clubs on display with a nostalgic theme, a popular scale model display featuring many classes of drag cars in a miniature setting of the former Dragway Park, and a host of vendors offering related material. There will also be movies and videos of drag racing, photos, magazines, and automotive art.  You will also to meet many car owners and builders at the show.

The Pro Modified Racing Association and what it represents to the teams, sponsors, media, race venues, and, most importantly, its fans, is delighted and honoured to present The John Massingberd Memorial Award to a deserving individual again this year.

This year’s show will be held on Sunday, April 13, 2025, with doors open from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum is located on Airport Road in Mount Hope, just south of Hamilton, and provides ample parking.

The entrance fee will allow visitors to experience the ambiance and history of the warplanes and partake in this unique collection of drag racing history.

This is a show you will not want to miss!!

For more information, contact Rob Potter at [email protected] or Tony Hayes at [email protected].

This story was originally published on April 7, 2025. Drag Illustrated

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Paap, Salemi, Denton, Powers, Lannigan and McGee Race to Victory at PDRA East Coast Nationals

Racing in his Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous debut, former Elite Top Sportsman racer Tim Paap claimed a Red Line Oil PDRA Drag Racing Series...

2 days ago

Features

Adler Father-Son Duo Unearth Famed Pro Street ’66 GTO For 2025 Return

Growing up, Randy Adler Jr. heard tales, saw photos, and watched videos of the legendary ’66 Pontiac GTO that his father raced in NMCA’s...

9 hours ago

News

DI 30 Under 30 Honoree Cooper Chun Crowned 10th Anniversary Moser Spring Fling Million Champion

The 10th Anniversary Moser Engineering Spring Fling Million presented by OPTIMA Batteries at the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was one for the...

15 hours ago

Features

GALLERY: April Summit Series Bracket Race at Famoso Dragstrip

The second Summit Series Bracket Race took place at Famoso Dragstrip in Bakersfield, California, this past weekend, April 5-6, drawing enthusiastic competitors and fans...

14 hours ago

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.