News

Drag Racing Takes Center Stage in Washington with National Motorsports Coalition

Published

JCM Racing photos

On May 7, the National Motorsports Coalition (NMC) made a significant return to Washington, D.C., participating in a briefing by the Congressional Motorsports Caucus (CMC). This gathering drew representatives from NHRA and five other leading U.S.-sanctioning bodies and various prominent racetracks.

The event featured delegates from NHRA, ACCUS, IMSA, INDYCAR, NASCAR, SCCA, and USAC, as well as representatives from Charlotte Motor Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway, Watkins Glen International, and Virginia International Raceway. NHRA Vice Presidents Kasey Coler and Alen Cisja were present to represent the organization.

The briefing was also attended by six-time NHRA Top Fuel world champion Tony Schumacher, NASCAR drivers William Byron and Rajah Caruth, and IMSA competitor Christina Lam. They shared insights from their careers and discussed the substantial contributions that motorsports make to the U.S. economy.

Co-chaired by Representatives Bill Posey and Mike Thompson, the Congressional Motorsports Caucus is a bipartisan group committed to recognizing and understanding the influence of motorsports on American culture and the economy.

Representative Posey emphasized the significant economic impact of the motorsports industry, which not only generates billions of dollars globally but also drives job creation and inspires technological education. “The caucus is proud to spotlight the industry’s role in both the economy and in providing high-adrenaline entertainment to millions,” he stated.

Representative Thompson highlighted the cultural and economic importance of motorsports in America. “From creating unforgettable experiences for families to boosting local economies through tourism and employment, motorsports are integral to our national fabric,” he noted.

A key topic at the event was the bipartisan Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act, introduced by Congresswoman Claudia Tenney on April 18, 2023. The legislation aims to secure a seven-year cost recovery period for investments in motorsports facilities, ensuring stable and equitable investment conditions. Representatives Thompson, Posey, Terri A. Sewell, Rudy Yakym III, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and Drew Ferguson were among the original co-sponsors.

For additional details on the Congressional Motorsports Caucus and its activities, please visit their official website at https://posey.house.gov/motorsports/.

This story was originally published on May 9, 2024. Drag Illustrated

