Drag Racing Association of Women’s Annual Tracy Winters Memorial Golf Tournament Fast Approaching

The Drag Racing Association of Women will once again present the Annual Tracy Winters Memorial Golf Tournament on March 9th, 2022.

This is the Wednesday leading up to the NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida.

This year, in addition to a fun afternoon with fellow racers in the Florida sun, a real prize has been thrown into the mix. All foursomes will be entered into a drawing at the end of the event for $2,000. Racers that enter the golf tournament will be competing for $500, as well as bragging rights – while also having fun and enjoying a nice meal. As always, D.R.A.W. will pair all single entries into a foursome. This tournament is not based on ability; all teams are eligible.

Tee time is 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9th. The tournament will take place at Ironwood Golf Course in Gainesville, Florida. Entry is $85 dollars per golfer, with up to three mulligans at five dollars per. The golf course is conveniently located near the race track and Gainesville Regional Airport.

Opportunities still exist to support this charity event. Corporate sponsorships are still available, which include two signs on the course and up to four entries in the tournament. Goodie bag, beverage cart and food sponsorships are still available, as well as special award sponsorship opportunities – closest to the pin, longest drive and chip shot are still open.

Any manufacturer, company or brand interested in providing door prizes are encouraged to contact D.R.A.W.

Further info on playing or sponsoring can be obtained by emailing:

ROSALEE NOBLE (rnoble@consolidated.net)

Kendra Wolf (kendraw@oakbldg.com)

