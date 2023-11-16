Drag Race Bracket Bonanza Wraps up 2023 with Winners Around the World

The 2023 professional drag racing season ended on a high note at In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip and Drag Race Bracket Bonanza (DRBB) players were right in the middle of the championship action. The six-race playoffs, on and off the track, came down to the final day and two DRBB players rose to the top with Nitrostalgic (Terry I.) and AlkeyAlex (Alex Owens) taking the top spots in the DRBB Overall Series, earning the most points over the six playoff races. The Overall Series winners each received a championship belt signed by the 2023 NHRA world champions Doug Kalitta, Matt Hagan, Erica Enders and Gaige Herrera. Five winners also won for their World Finals picks including the first Canadian and European winners.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better end to the first Drag Race Bracket Bonanza season,” said Elon Werner, Drag Race Bracket Bonanza creator. “Over the course of the seven races we grew every race. We saw great momentum over the final three races with record signups and completed brackets race over race. The interest and participants exceeded my expectations. I can’t wait to get started in 2024 and we will for sure be back better than ever.”



The World Finals overall winner Kevin F. from Pershore, Worcestershire in the United Kingdom was a consistent player all season and from Canada Jason M. took the Pro Stock win at the World Finals. In Top Fuel Tracy L. grabbed first place with Adam L., from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, winning Funny Car. Clay D. finished first in Pro Stock Motorcycle. The winning World Finals plaques were signed by the respective race winners Doug Kalitta, Chad Green, Aaron Stanfield and Gaige Herrera.

“Winding down from another full NHRA season on the road. Between the friendships created and championship title chases ending in Pomona, it’s been a fun season. To top it off I placed second in the inaugural Drag Race Bracket Bonanza,” said Alex Owens, who is a photographer for Auto Imagery in a social media post. “Every Sunday, during the countdown races, I viewed the pro ladders, researched, and picked who I thought was going to win each round. I entered Pomona 15th and was just hoping for a Top 10 finish. Somehow, I lucked my way into the runner-up spot out of nearly 2,000 participants. I’ve now got some really cool hardware to add to my collection. Thanks to Elon Werner for the hard work and dedication to the sport we all love. I’ll be back next year trying to secure an event winner plate which eluded me this season!”



Throughout the DRBB campaign fans from across the country and around the world made their picks when qualifying concluded. Moving into next season the DRBB design team is working towards creating the option for people to create their own groups. The functionality of making picks is being streamlined and redesigned and DRBB will be available for the four-wide national events, a first in drag racing bracket games. The marketing team is looking at additional mini-series inside the season to create some immediate winners throughout the 21-race season.



The goals for DRBB will continue to be creating a fun game for drag racing fans and to drive fan interest online through social media posts and to encourage fans to watch the NHRA broadcasts on FOX and FS1. Feel free to share your favorite DRBB memories or upset stories on DRBB Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can follow Drag Race Bracket Bonanza social media for stats, updates and info on Twitter/X at @dragracebb or Instagram and Facebook, @DragRaceBracketBonanza.



For additional information and to sign up anytime fans can visit www.dragracebracketbonanza.com .