Drag Race Bracket Bonanza Recognizes Michael Waltrip Taproom as the ‘Official Place for Beer’ During Carolina Nationals

Following the first race of the NHRA Countdown at Maple Grove Raceway Drag Race Bracket Bonanza (DRBB), the first dynamic bracket competition for drag racing fans, will be turning its attention and fan interest to the NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMax Dragway, September 22-24. As part of the growing interest and excitement around the first free online fantasy drag racing bracket competition, DRBB is pleased to announce that Michael Waltrip Taproom will be the “Official Place for Beer” during the multi-day drag racing event.



Throughout the Carolina Nationals fans will have the opportunity to sign up for Drag Race Bracket Bonanza and on Saturday night after the professional fields are set, can make their picks while they enjoy an ice cold Talladega Light or any of the other delicious Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. brands. The DRBB marketing team will also be on-site on Thursday and Saturday interacting with fans and promoting the online site.

“I am excited to provide drag racing fans the chance to sign up for Drag Race Bracket Bonanza through on-site branding at Michael Waltrip Taproom during the Carolina Nationals,” said Elon Werner, Drag Race Bracket Bonanza creator. “I am even more excited about having fans on Saturday night make their picks for all four professional classes from the Michael Waltrip Taproom while enjoying a Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. beer. Our goal is to introduce as many fans as possible to Drag Race Bracket Bonanza and working with Michael Waltrip Taproom makes perfect sense.”



Located just around the corner from the “Bellagio of Drag Strips” at 7731 Gateway Ln NW, Concord, NC 28027, Michael Waltrip Taproom will be open for drag racing fans and Drag Race Bracket Bonanza players Monday – Thursday (4:00 PM – 1:00 AM), Friday – Saturday (11:00 AM – 2:00 AM) and Sunday (11:00 AM – 2:00 AM) serving food and beverages to drag racing and sports fans.



During last weekend’s NHRA national event in Reading, Pennsylvania, drag racing fans were introduced to Kyle Koretsky’s Talladega Light branded Chevrolet Camaro Pro Stock race car. Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. recently announced the distribution of their beer in Pennsylvania with Stockertown Beverage and all involved agreed the race was a huge success with Koretsky racing to a runner-up finish at the event. Koretsky will be back on track with his 210-mph race car this weekend and MWBC’s Talladega Light will be available along with Bristol Sunshine at zMax Dragway as well.



For additional information and to sign up anytime fans can visit www.dragracebracketbonanza.com . Fans can follow Drag Race Bracket Bonanza social media for stats, updates, and info on Twitter/X at @dragracebb or Instagram and Facebook, @DragRaceBracketBonanza.