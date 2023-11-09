Drag Race Bracket Bonanza Doubles Points for World Finals

Heading into the finale of the NHRA season there are world championships on the line as well as serious bragging rights for NHRA fans. At the conclusion of the race, Drag Race Bracket Bonanza (DRBB), the first dynamic free bracket competition for drag racing fans, will crown its inaugural overall playoff champion and recognize the overall runner-up with one-of-a-kind DRBB championship belts signed by the newly crowned NHRA world champions. To add to the growing excitement DRBB will award double points during the World Finals. The final race of the season is slated for this weekend at In-N-Out Burger Dragstrip in Pomona, November 10-12, and based on the continued growth of the DRBB, thousands of fans are enjoying the free and fun bracket-style online game experience.

Currently the top five in the overall standings include Flusher (393.862), J (389.575), Payto (387.785), DENSY (386.333) and Nitrostalgic (383.702). Payto was the overall winner and DENSY was the Pro Stock winner at the Reading Nationals. The remaining top five players have held their positions through consistent top five finishes throughout the playoff races. The final race of the season will be a nail-biter with players picking all four categories with world championship implications and bracket busters looming.



“The race for the DRBB championship is coming down to the final race of the season just like the World Finals will be the deciding race for the NHRA world championships,” said Elon Werner, Drag Race Bracket Bonanza creator. “I can’t wait to see how it turns out and I know all the players will be glued to their brackets and FS1 as the race unfolds on Sunday. Fans can still sign-up for free at www.dragracebracketbonanza.com and we are expecting record participation.”



After the Nevada Nationals five winners rose to the top including the first repeat winner in DRBB history. Jerry C. from Austin, Indiana, won the Nevada Nationals Funny Car title to add to his U.S. Nationals Funny Car win. Lisa K. from Bluffton, South Carolina won the Nevada Nationals overall title with Shawn K., picking up the Top Fuel title. In Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle it was Jeff E., and Drew P. taking the wins respectively.



“The Nevada Nationals threw up a curve ball on Saturday night when the Funny car final qualifying order was adjusted, but the DRBB technical team stepped up and we got everything straightened out,” said Werner. “Thankfully our social media team got the word out quickly and we were able to adjust on the fly. All the brackets were updated, and we moved into race day without any major issues. It was a record setting weekend for participation, and we are looking forward to another record-breaking event in Pomona.”



During the NHRA Nevada Nationals DRBB had PA announcements and social media support from the NHRA including a marketing email blast to tens of thousands of NHRA fans. This weekend we will again promote DRBB over the PA and on NHRA.TV with additional social media support on Twitter and Facebook.



The goals for DRBB continue to be creating a fun game for drag racing fans and to drive fan interest online through social media posts and to encourage fans to watch the NHRA broadcasts on FOX and FS1. Several Twitter and Facebook posts have shown that people are engaging and watching to see how their brackets turn out. Fans can follow Drag Race Bracket Bonanza social media for stats, updates and info on Twitter/X at @dragracebb or Instagram and Facebook, @DragRaceBracketBonanza.



For additional information and to sign up anytime fans can visit www.dragracebracketbonanza.com .