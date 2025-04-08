Drag Race Bracket Bonanza Brings Back the Four-Wide Cup

As NHRA drag racing fans eagerly approach the first four-wide race of the 2025 Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season, Drag Race Bracket Bonanza (DRBB), has announced that they are bringing back their Four-Wide Cup series, beginning with the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, April 11-13.



To separate the long 20-race season into more sizeable chunks for its players, DRBB introduced the Four-Wide Cup last year. It’s a two-race series encompassing the back-to-back Las Vegas NHRA Four-Wide Nationals and Charlotte NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in the spring. DRBB, the first dynamic bracket competition for drag racing fans, allows its players to fill out two-wide brackets for 17 races a year and four-wide brackets the other three. And because it is a free game, fans of all ages can play for fun and the chance at winning cool prizes.

“The four-wide races are one of the most unique aspects of our sport, and fans have strong feelings about them,” said DRBB founder Elon Werner. “Last year we had a lot of questions on if it was possible for our free bracket game to accommodate four-wide racing, and I think we answered that question with a resounding yes. Not only is it possible but playing Drag Race Bracket Bonanza makes the four-wide races even more high stakes for our fans.”



On top of the usual signed event plaques that DRBB gives out to the Overall winner, Top Fuel winner, Funny Car winner, Pro Stock winner and Pro Stock Motorcycle winner for every race, after the conclusion of the 2025 Four-Wide Cup, the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place finishers in the series will win custom trophies and $50 Summit Racing Equipment gift certificates. The 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 14th, 24th, 34th and 44th place finishers will also receive personalized certificates marking their Four-Wide Cup achievements.



“One of the opportunities that we like to lean into with Four-Wide Cup is not just recognizing the top three winners, but playing into the fours as well,” said Werner. “And Summit stepping up once again to provide gift certificates to our players is a huge deal. We are grateful for the support they have given us all season long to make our free game even more exciting for our players.”



For fans curious how filling out a four-wide bracket works, here are the simple steps:



1. Create a free DRBB account and log in at DragRaceBracketBonanza.com.

2. When brackets open after qualifying ends, click on the Fill Out Bracket button on the homepage.

3. For each matchup, click on who you think will get first, second, third and fourth. Do this for all three rounds of racing for all of the pro classes.

4. For the tiebreaker, fill out what you think will be the fastest speeds on race day for all of the pro classes.



“The important step that we want fans to remember while they fill out their brackets is that they have to mark all of the drivers in the matchup as first, second, third and fourth place,” said Werner. “That is how players will get the most points. We also have a lot of players who play in leagues with their friends, who are used to using our Copy Bracket button to duplicate their bracket over into their leagues, so they don’t have to fill out multiple different brackets. That Copy Bracket button won’t be visible to them until they rank all the matchups first through fourth place.”



Even with the NHRA transitioning the Carolina Nationals into a four-wide race in the fall, that race will not be a part of the Four-Wide Cup series. That is because that race is already part of Drag Race Bracket Bonanza’s Countdown series.



“We wanted to keep our various series separate, so we don’t confuse fans,” said Werner. “Also, with these two four-wide races taking place in the first quarter of the season, it gives this early stage of the year some extra gravitas and excitement. We are thrilled to have fans playing during the four-wide races that are coming up over the next few weeks, and as always if they run into any issues, they can message us on social media or through our tech support email address. Our team prides itself on our level of customer service in helping players quickly resolve questions.”



Drag Race Bracket Bonanza will have many announcements over the course of the 2025 season. Fans can follow DRBB on social media for cool stats, prize updates, and info on Twitter/X at @dragracebb or @DragRaceBracketBonanza on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.



DRBB players will have the chance to fill out their first four-wide bracket for the Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when qualifying ends on Saturday, March 12. They will then have until the first round of eliminations begins on Sunday, March 13, at 12 p.m. PST to submit their picks. Fans can watch the NHRA broadcast on FS1.

This story was originally published on April 8, 2025.