Drag Race Bracket Bonanza Back for Entire Season in 2024

The 2024 professional drag racing season launches this weekend at the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville, Fla. on March 7-10, with an epic return of the fan bracket game Drag Race Bracket Bonanza (DRBB). For the first time ever, DRBB will be up and running for the entire NHRA season, including the two four-wide races in Las Vegas and Charlotte.

“Last year we got off to a great start with thousands of people playing during the U.S. Nationals and throughout the Countdown,” said Werner. “We are excited to have DRBB up and running for the full season. We will have some shorter series like The Majors, the Four-Wide Nationals Cup and the Countdown, as well as an overall season champion. Our goal is to create a fun and engaging game for anyone interested in following professional drag racing.”

By the end of the 2023 season, with only seven races in play, prizes were sent to 18 states across the U.S. and three countries. DRBB players surveyed during the off-season frequently mentioned that they loved having even more of a reason to tune in on race day, to follow their brackets and root on their picks.



“I think Drag Race Bracket Bonanza is great because it opens up the opportunity for fans to have a vested interest in the outcome of each race,” said Top Fuel driver Justin Ashley. “It’s a fun, engaging and competitive way to increase fan involvement and add to their overall experience.”

