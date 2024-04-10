Drag Race Bracket Bonanza Announces Summit Racing Equipment as First Prize Donor

Drag Race Bracket Bonanza (DRBB), the first dynamic bracket competition for drag racing fans, is excited to announce Summit Racing Equipment as the first prize donor for the 2024 season. DRBB will award Summit Racing Equipment gift certificates to players in The Four-Wide Cup Series, The Majors Series, the NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, the U.S. Nationals, and the Overall Season Series. Additionally, DRBB will conduct random drawings and social media giveaways for other players throughout the season to receive gift certificates. Altogether, DRBB and Summit Racing Equipment will reward over 100 players with gift certificates throughout the 2024 season.



“I am thrilled to have Summit Racing Equipment step up and offer gift certificates to our players throughout the season,” said Elon Werner, Drag Race Bracket Bonanza creator. “The enthusiasm the thousands of players have shown for DRBB is awesome and I am so happy we can now give them a little something extra for their bracket picking efforts. Summit Racing Equipment is more than race car parts and I am so happy fans will get the chance to shop with one of the coolest companies supporting racers on and off the track.”



The top four overall finishers in the Four-Wide Challenge (Las Vegas and Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals) will each receive $50 Summit Racing Equipment gift certificates in addition to a special Four-Wide Cup trophy. The next overall finishers in 8th, 12th, 16th, 20th, 24th, 28th, 32nd, 36th, and 40th place will receive special DRBB achievement certificates and $50 Summit Racing Equipment gift certificates.

During the Summit Racing Equipment Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio, the Drag Race Bracket Bonanza website and fan emails will include Summit Racing Equipment branding, logos and weblinks. Summit Racing Equipment will also offer additional prize packages to be announced at a future date for DRBB players and winners. The top three finishers in the overall standings will receive gift certificates totaling $150, $50 and $50, respectively, with the Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle class winners each receiving Summit Racing Equipment gift certificates totaling $50, $25, and $25, respectively.



“Seeing the immediate popularity and fan engagement with Drag Race Bracket Bonanza caught my eye last year and when the opportunity was presented for Summit Racing Equipment to get involved with the fans, it just made sense,” said Jim Greenleaf, Summit Racing Motorsports and Events Manager. “We wanted to support as many elements as possible with an emphasis around our NHRA national event in Norwalk, of course, but we are looking forward to seeing a lot of winners receive and use Summit Racing Equipment gift certificates all season.”



At the conclusion of The Majors Series, a series comprised of the point totals from the Gatornationals, the Winternationals and the U.S. Nationals, the overall top fifteen finishers in points will each receive $50 Summit Racing Equipment gift certificates and the top five finishers will also receive a one-of-a-kind The Majors trophy designed by Katie Buttera (@applegirlart).



During the U.S. Nationals Summit Racing Equipment will be awarding $50 gift certificates each to the top five finishers for overall and $25 gift certificates each to the top five in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle.



Finally, at the conclusion of the 2024 Drag Race Bracket Bonanza season the top twenty overall finishers will each receive $25 gift certificates. A complete list of the Summit Racing Equipment prize breakdowns can be found at www.dragracebracketbonanza.com in the Help section.

This story was originally published on April 10, 2024.