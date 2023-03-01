Drag Pak Racer AJ Berge to Fly Iconic Ramchargers Colors in 2023

Longtime Mopar Sportsman Racer and GEN 3 HEMI tuning guru AJ Berge will run the iconic RAMCHARGERS colors on his 2021 Dodge Challenger Drag Pak at NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown races and in NMCA Holley EFI Factory Super Cars class in 2023. The Long Island native made his rookie Drag Pak driving debut last year in both racing series and came away with a win and a runner-up finish in the NMCA Factory Super Cars class and ended the season third in overall points. Now on the eve of the 2023 drag racing season, Berge’s Drag Pak will take on a new look and attitude.

“To say I am excited is understatement! I couldn’t be prouder to fly the RAMCHARGERS iconic colors this season. Growing up, my dad used to share with me the stories of the old Mopar Super Stockers, and the HEMI Packages Cars you could purchase right from the dealer. He told me about the RAMCHARGERS racing team and how they dominated back in the day. The fact I get to be a part of the dynasty and carry on that legacy is just awesome. Now, I get to live my dreams and I can’t thank Mike and Lora Wagner enough for this opportunity! I can’t wait until we roll into Bradenton Motorsports Park for the Drag Illustrated Word Series of Pro Mod,” said a very excited AJ Berge.

The new changes in Berge’s Drag Pak will also go beyond the exterior graphics. Berge has partnered with Ray Barton Racing engines to take the 354 cubic-inch supercharged HEMI to new power levels. “We’ve teamed up with Ray Barton Racing Engines and for the last two-months have been working hard on our new engine combination. David Barton’s attention to detail and willingness to think out of the box to find untapped power has been instrumental in getting us to where we need to be,” exclaimed Berge.

AJ Berge will also have the support of a new sponsor for 2023, Revolution Paradox. A custom automotive design and engineering company that builds everything from custom and imaginative vehicles to crate engines with no limits. “We are very happy to be a part of AJ Berge’s 2023 race program and a sponsor on his Challenger Drag Pak. AJ’s passion, work ethic, and endless quest in developing and refining the modern HEMI platform to the powerhouse it’s become aligns perfectly with our engine program at Revolution Paradox,” said Ryan Petersen, Revolution Paradox CEO. “To be associated with the RAMCHARGERS name and share the same space with them on AJ’s race car is just awesome!”

AJ Berge will be competing at all NHRA Factory Stock Showdown and NMCA events in 2023 and provide on-track tuning services for select Drag Pak racers.