Drag Illustrated’s The Wes Buck Show Sets Stage at Texas Motorplex During Week-Long Stampede of Speed Festival

The Wes Buck Show will make its first visit to Ennis, Texas, this week, live from the legendary Texas Motorplex on Wednesday, October 6 (2 p.m. – 5 CT) during the inaugural Texas Stampede of Speed leading up to the NHRA Fall Nationals.

The three-hour drag racing news and talk show will air on YouTube and Facebook, highlighting key storylines and offering news, analysis and predictions ahead of the third of six NHRA Countdown to the Championship events outside Dallas. The Wes Buck Show will broadcast live from the newly remodeled tower and luxury suites at the Texas Motorplex, capturing the environment during what is being heralded as the richest week in drag racing.

The show is hosted by DRAG ILLUSTRATED founder Wes Buck, with supporting commentary from Mike Carpenter and JT Hudson.

“This is a big moment for the show and the whole team,” said Buck. “We’ve done a few remote broadcasts in the past, but nothing to this level and certainly nothing with this kind of pomp and circumstance surrounding it. What Andy Carter, Christie Meyer and the Meyer family – everyone at the Texas Motorplex – have done with the Stampede of Speed is nothing short of incredible and we believe it represents a landmark moment in the sport of drag racing. We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of it.”

The show will air during an eight-hour open test session for professional teams competing in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series and will precede a Pub Crawl and Movie Night with Don “The Snake” Prudhomme in downtown Waxahachie, Texas.

Show Highlights

Reaction Time – Buck and Carpenter react and offer insight and opinion on many of the biggest stories in drag racing in rapid-fire succession. The new segment has been met with rave reviews and allows the show to shine a light on many racers, tuners, events and series that typically do not receive mainstream attention, while also commenting on many of most significant storylines in pro-level drag racing.

Live Bench Racing – On location at one of drag racing’s biggest and most well-attended drag races provides The Wes Buck Show the opportunity to welcome a host of the sport’s biggest names to the set. Top Fuel and Nitro Pro Mod wheelman Scott Palmer will join the show live, as well as Pro Mod contender Lyle Barnett, NHRA Funny Car champion Ron Capps and many more.

Racers and fans can follow and engage in all the action each and every Wednesday afternoon across DRAG ILLUSTRATED’s social platforms (YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok).

