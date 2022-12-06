Drag Illustrated Releases 2022 30 Under 30 Issue Ahead of PRI Show

The 2022 Drag Illustrated 30 Under 30 issue, highlighting the brightest and most promising young people in drag racing, is now available in digital form, Drag Illustrated announced today. Print copies will hit subscriber mailboxes starting this week. Copies will also be available at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show, Dec. 8-10, in Indianapolis.

The honorees who appear on the 2022 DI 30 Under 30 list will be celebrated at a special press conference at the PRI Show in the PRI Content Creator Zone on Friday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m. ET.

“For seven years now, we’ve asked the drag racing community to submit nominations to help us fill out the 30 Under 30 list,” said Nate Van Wagnen, editor-in-chief, Drag Illustrated. “Yet again, we received thousands of nominations from passionate supporters like parents, siblings, teammates, friends, sponsors, and even nominees’ former elementary school teachers. These nominations have helped us realize just how wide the talent pool is when it comes to rising young stars. By highlighting just a fraction of these individuals in the 30 Under 30 issue, we hope to inspire them to keep it up while also reminding the world that drag racing’s future is in good hands.”

The cover of the issue reflects the unique mix of personalities from across drag racing’s many classes and niche categories that make up the 30 Under 30 list. Featured on the cover are NHRA Super-class standout Nick Isenhower, European Top Fuel driver Ida Zetterström, diesel racer Logan Yelton, NHRA Pro Stock crew member Cody Anderson, Top Alcohol Dragster star Jasmine Salinas, and transmission builder Damon Cole.

“Since the first 30 Under 30 issue in 2015, we’ve tried to cover as many corners of the sport as possible,” Van Wagnen said. “Young people are contributing to the sport in so many different ways in many different roles. We highlight people who race in the spotlight and in front of TV cameras, but also the underrecognized and often underappreciated individuals who operate behind the scenes. There are so many ways for young people to get involved in the sport, and we really focused on that in this issue.”

During the 30 Under 30 press conference on Friday, each honoree will receive a custom 30 Under 30 jacket. A number of 30 Under 30 sponsors will also present gift certificates and other prizes to the honorees. One lucky honoree will win a MIG welder, welding kit, and welding class from Lincoln Electric. Additional sponsors include Powerbuilt Tools, Red Line Synthetic Oil, Fuel Factory, Moser Engineering, Right Trailers, Summit Racing Equipment, Stroud Safety, Race Winning Brands, FTI Performance, Artisan Coffee, The Maynard Family, Peak Performance, and VP Racing.

“The honorees who make it on the 30 Under 30 list represent this sport’s future,” said Wes Buck, founder and editorial director. “These are our future champions and leaders. It’s important to us to put the spotlight on them and inspire them to keep moving forward. Over a dozen companies also stepped up to help us give these honorees the all-star treatment they deserve.”

The 30 Under 30 honorees and their supporters are invited to take part in the 30 Under 30 press conference on Friday at 1 p.m. ET in the PRI Content Creator Zone. Group and individual photos of the 30 Under 30 class of 2022 will take place on stage after the press conference.

2022 Drag Illustrated 30 Under 30 List

Kelly Kundratic (NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster driver)

Kelsey & Kaitlin Quartuccio (FloRacing marketing specialist & PDRA Super Street driver

Amber Franklin (PDRA Pro 632 world champion)

Sean Serra (in memory) & Allison Lloyd (bracket racers)

Damon Cole (transmission builder)

Nick Isenhower (NHRA Super Comp and Super Gas driver)

Autumn Schwalbe (Ford Performance marketing specialist)

Bobby Bode (NHRA Funny Car driver)

Jay Boddie Jr. (Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings driver)

Kassandra Pawuk (social media content creator)

Aria Connolly (PDRA Super Street driver)

Gerrell Applo (Grudge racer and Pro Mod crew member)

Kelley Murphy (NHRA Pro Stock crew member)

Evan Bader (Summit Motorsports Park track manager)

Jasmine Salinas (NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster driver)

Cody Anderson (NHRA Pro Stock crew member)

Chevy Floyd (Farmington Mad Dawg 4.50 champion)

Ryan Grigsby (grudge racing tuner)

Cord Collins (NHRA Pro Mod crew member)

Thomas Prock (NHRA Top Fuel crew member and engineer)

Wyatt Wagner (NHRA Super Stock driver)

Sara Slaughter (John Force Racing PR rep)

Kaylynn Simmons (NHRA Top Fuel clutch specialist)

Ty Kasper (PDRA Pro Street driver)

Makenna Brown (bracket racer and JEGS social media specialist)

Jaymes Rawlings (fabricator and bracket racer)

Johnna Dunn (NHRA Funny Car crew member)

Ida Zetterström (FIA Top Fuel driver)

Logan Yelton (diesel racer and transmission builder)

Travis Kissinger (bracket racer)

Read the full 30 Under 30 issue for free at digital.dragillustrated.com.