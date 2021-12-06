Drag Illustrated Releases 2021 30 Under 30 Issue Ahead of PRI Show

The 2021 Drag Illustrated 30 Under 30 issue, which highlights rising stars across different roles in drag racing, is now available in digital form, Drag Illustrated announced today. Print copies will hit subscriber mailboxes starting this week. Copies will also be available at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show, Dec. 9-11.

The 30 honorees who appear on the 2021 DI 30 Under 30 list will be celebrated at a special press conference at the PRI Show in the PRI Press Conference Center on Friday, Dec. 10 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to kick off an exciting PRI Show week than to release our sixth 30 Under 30 list and issue,” said Nate Van Wagnen, editor-in-chief, Drag Illustrated. “This is one of our most important issues of the year because it focuses on the next generation of drivers, tuners, crew members, fabricators, content creators and officials that will help carry this industry forward. We’re proud to celebrate these 30 young people on the pages of the magazine and in person at the PRI Show on Friday.”

The cover of the 2021 DI 30 Under 30 issue features NHRA Pro Stock young guns Dallas Glenn, Kyle Koretsky, Aaron Stanfield, and Troy Coughlin Jr. Glenn, the 2021 NHRA Rookie of the Year, also appears on the 30 Under 30 list, while all four drivers discuss the state of NHRA Pro Stock in the roundtable-style cover story. Coughlin was a 30 Under 30 honoree on the inaugural list in 2015, and Stanfield was a 2017 30 Under 30 honoree.

“NHRA Pro Stock has seen a surge of participation from younger drivers over the last couple years, and we really wanted to highlight that in this issue,” Van Wagnen said. “There were numerous young drivers to choose from, but these four drivers really stood out. They performed very well on track this year and they excel at what they do off the track as well. These guys are just getting started.”

During the 30 Under 30 press conference on Friday, each honoree will receive a custom 30 Under 30 jacket and gift certificates from a few of the issue’s premium integration partners, which include Red Line Oil, Stroud Safety, Flo Racing, Elite HP, Sand Haulers of America, and Classic Graphix.

“It’s important to us that the 30 Under 30 honorees feel proud of their accomplishments in drag racing,” said Wes Buck, founder and editorial director. “This is our way of showing the honorees that we appreciate their commitment to the sport we all love and we want them to keep going. We’re fortunate to have partners that feel the same way and generously offered up gift certificates to help these racers take the next step.”

The 30 Under 30 honorees and their supporters are invited to take part in the 30 Under 30 press conference on Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET in the PRI Press Conference Center. Group and individual photos of the 30 Under 30 class of 2021 will take place on stage after the press conference.

2021 Drag Illustrated 30 Under 30 List

Dallas Glenn (NHRA Pro Stock driver and 2021 Rookie of the Year)

Madison and Macie Gordon (NHRA TAFC crew member and Jr. Drag racer)

Darian Boesch (NHRA sportsman racer)

Taylor Iacono (NHRA sportsman racer)

Jordan Fisher (Driver and builder of “Junk Mail” truck)

Mark Benston Jr. (Cecil County Dragway Pro 275 champion)

Joey Oksas (MWDRS Pro Mod champion)

Justin Swanstrom (Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star)

Nick Schroeder (PDRA Pro Street driver)

Kyle Christ (Videographer)

Joey Gladstone (NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle rider)

Marques Hatton (Grudge racer)

Brian Inouye (NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster driver and car chief)

William Garner (PDRA Pro Nitrous Motorcycle championship tuner)

Christopher Dodd (NHRA Super Comp world champion)

Gavin Carter (NMCA/NMRA official)

Billy Kleinspehn (Maple Grove Raceway official)

Payton Cusimano (Chicks on Slicks founder)

Marko Perivolaris (Sportsman racer and Spring Fling Bracket Races official)

Courtney Paulshock (Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings photographer)

Buddy Perkinson (PDRA Elite Top Sportsman star)

Blake Peavler (NHRA Top Dragster world champion)

Luke Fath (Kalitta Motorsports PR rep)

Nick Taylor (No-prep racer, fabricator and content creator)

Rylan McClaskey (Drag radial racer)

Spencer Hyde (Canadian Pro Mod standout)

JoAnna Iacobelli (Ford Performance racer and content creator)

Dylan Cromwell (NHRA Funny Car crew member, in memory/tribute)

Zach Jones (Radial Fest promoter)

Read the full 30 Under 30 list for free at digital.dragillustrated.com.

