Drag Illustrated Recognizes its 30 Under 30 Program Partners Ahead of Induction Ceremony at 2023 PRI Show

Drag Illustrated is excited to announce the eighth edition of its highly anticipated 30 Under 30 issue. This special issue, dedicated to celebrating the most accomplished and promising young individuals in drag racing, will debut during the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show in December at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis.

This year’s 30 Under 30 honorees will be featured in a special issue of the Drag Illustrated magazine and receive a custom jacket, gift cards and other prizes generously provided by the sponsors of the 30 Under 30 program.

This gesture underscores the sponsors’ commitment to supporting the next generation of drag racing.

“I believe being a partner of the 30 Under 30 program is a great way to say thank you to all the people selected,” said Lon Damon, Sports Marketing of Lincoln Electric. “They’re the future of drag racing, and Lincoln Electric wants to be part of that journey.”

“We are thrilled to be participating in the 30 Under 30 program for Drag Illustrated as it aligns with our strong belief in nurturing the next generation of our industry,” said Powerbuilt Tools Sales Manager Desiree Martinez. “We proudly support the growth and development of young talent in our industry.”

“From the looks of past and present honorees of 30 Under 30, our sport has a bright future and is in good hands!” exclaimed President of Artisan Coffee Corp. Ron Capossela. “These exceptional young men and women all share the same passion for racing – that’s the foundation for tomorrow’s winners!”

Brian Bohlander, Director of Marketing at Old World Industries, stated, “The 30 Under 30 program shows the future of the sport is in great hands on and off the track. We are always looking for PEAK Performers to recognize for their contributions, and it’s an honor for us to work with Drag Illustrated on this great program to showcase the rising stars of the sport.”

“We hold a firm belief that this program stands out in recognizing the up-and-coming talent in our sport, and it gives these talented young men and women the spotlight they deserve,” said Jeff Anderson, Marketing Director for Moser Engineering. “It is why we have been a supporter of this program from year one, and we will continue because we understand the excitement and growth these outstanding men and women can bring to help us continue doing what we love.”

Mark Beatty, Red Line Oil Brand Director, shared, “This marks the third year we have been involved in the DI 30 Under 30 program; it is such an honor to support this program. Racing, and specifically drag racing, has never been stronger, and when you see the 30 Under 30 winners up on the stage, it’s easy to see why – authentic and enthusiastic young people working to keep our sport relevant. Thank you, DI for showing the world that the future of drag racing is in good hands.”

“Race Winning Brands is proud to support the 30 Under 30 program and recognize these young standouts in drag racing,” said Scott Highland, Director of Marketing. “These individuals’ passion, dedication and contribution will fuel the sport into the future, so we all win.”

Jacklyn Donahue, Group Marketing Manager – Aftermarket Division of Niterra North America (parent company for NGK Spark Plug and NTK Sensor Brands), stated, “For NGK and NTK, it was an easy decision for us to get involved in the 30 Under 30 program because it aligns perfectly with what we have set to accomplish with our Shop Squad program: supporting and educating future racers, engine builders, technicians and shop owners.”

“At Stroud, we feel that it is important to show appreciation to young people that are choosing to go down a different path than their peers,” explained Stroud Owner Tommy Cunningham. “Whether this be as racers, crew, or other needed racing professionals, it is important to encourage them on their journey as they carry on this industry.”

“Our organization is always looking for ways to support the next generation of racers, which is one of the reasons why we expanded our JCM Racing Driver Development program to include a class of Jr. racers in 2024,” said Joe C. Maynard. “We really appreciate how DI goes above and beyond to recognize young up-and-coming racers with their 30 Under 30 program each year, and we couldn’t be more proud to support that initiative once again.”

“You don’t stay in business for 105 years without acknowledging and celebrating up-and-coming talent,” simply stated Don Russell, Director of Marketing and Product of Cornwell Tools.

“[VP Racing Fuels] like the fact that this program recognizes young racers from all aspects – drivers, crew members and people within our industry,” said Fred Turza. “This is a great program that could be expanded upon even bigger!”

“The 30 Under 30 program Drag Illustrated does annually has helped to showcase a group of men and women that will be future leaders of drag racing on and off the track,” said Richard Freeman, owner of Elite Motorsports. “We love being a part of recognizing talented individuals who are and will be great stewards of the sport of drag racing. All of us at Elite Motorsports see great value in being involved in this program because supporting things like this is just the right thing to do. We grew from very humble beginnings, and we never lose sight of that. These 30 individuals each year are the future.”