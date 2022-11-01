Drag Illustrated Partners With Simpson Race Products for New Giveaway

Drag Illustrated’s new Giveaway series will continue in November with products from Simpson Race Products, the magazine announced today. The winner of the November DI Giveaway, which opens Nov. 1, will receive a Simpson luggage set, a $600 value.

“Our first two Drag Illustrated Giveaways were a huge success, so we’re excited to continue the program this month with the support of Simpson Race Products and Holley,” said Mike Carpenter, Drag Illustrated’s Chief Operating Officer. “Simpson is an iconic name in drag racing – and motorsports in general – and their products have helped countless drivers stay safe as they hit the track. I know our readers and followers will be excited about the opportunity to win some Simpson gear.”

Simpson, a member of the Holley family of brands, is the leading provider of critical motorsports and motorcycle safety equipment. Backed by best-in-class technical expertise, the company has built a loyal following in the motorsports community among both professional and amateur drivers.

The Simpson luggage set includes the Simpson Racing Formula Bag, the Simpson Racing Road Bag, the Simpson Racing Suit Tote Bag, the Simpson Racing Single Helmet Bag, and the Simpson Racing Super Speedway Roller Bag.

To win the Drag Illustrated Giveaway Powered by Simpson Race Products, contestants must enter their email address on the Drag Illustrated website. Contestants can also gain additional entries by visiting DI’s social pages and subscribing to the Wes Buck Show podcast. The winner will be randomly selected and announced on the Wes Buck Show.