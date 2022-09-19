Drag Illustrated Partners With Publication Printers to Upgrade Flagship Print Magazine

Drag Illustrated remains proud and committed to its print product and continues to prove that by announcing today that the company has partnered with Publication Printers in Denver, Colo., to produce the magazine.

“Drag Illustrated magazine is our flagship product. The print magazine is the foundation that everything else we do is built on,” said Wes Buck, Drag Illustrated Founder & Editorial Director. “That said, it’s paramount that the magazine be of the highest possible quality because that’s what our brand is known for, and it’s what our readers expect. Racers are detail-oriented; aesthetics matter to this community, and by aligning ourselves with the team at Publication Printers, we can ensure that every subscriber gets a showpiece in their mailbox.”

Drag Illustrated has been the home to the most talented and respected photography, design, reporting and writing in the drag racing space. Making the move to Publication Printers was the next step in elevating the at-home experience for Drag Illustrated’s subscribers.

“We’re very excited to return to Publication Printers as we continue to look for ways to improve our industry-leading print offering,” said Mike Carpenter, Drag Illustrated’s Chief Operating Officer. “This will be our second stint with Publication Printers, and we’re looking forward to working with their experienced team. Our companies are very familiar with each other and worked very well together in the past, so we plan to hit the ground running as we roll out these upgrades to the magazine. Our print magazine will always be our flagship, and we’re proud to provide a platform for racers, manufacturers and fans to enjoy the sport they love with the permanence that only print can provide.”

With the switch will come several notable upgrades. Those include:

Both the cover and interior paper will be upgraded, with the cover carrying a premium velvet soft-touch coating

Each issue of DI will feature an expanded page count

The magazine will continue to be perfect bound

The upcoming September/October 2022 issue, DI #178, will be printed with Publication Printers. This copy will be in hand around October 1.