Drag Illustrated Partners With GEARWRENCH for Multi-Month Giveaway

Drag Illustrated and GEARWRENCH have teamed up for an exciting contest to give fans of drag racing and professional-grade tools a chance to win a must-have staple for any mechanic. This partnership, the Drag Illustrated Giveaway Powered by GEARWRENCH, will award one 243 Pc. Tool Set in 3 Drawer Storage box each month for the rest of the year.

“We’re excited to partner with GEARWRENCH for our first Drag Illustrated Giveaway. These tool sets are awesome, and I think our audience will love using them,” said Mike Carpenter, Drag Illustrated’s Chief Operating Officer. “GEARWRENCH is really making its presence known in the automotive and racing industries, and we’re proud to be a part of their drag racing efforts.”

To win the Drag Illustrated Giveaway Powered by GEARWRENCH, contestants must enter their email address on Drag Illustrated’s website. Contestants can also gain additional entries by visiting DI’s social pages and subscribing to the Wes Buck Show podcast. The first winner will be randomly selected on September 12th.

The GEARWRENCH prize is valued at $475 and includes the following:

3-drawer storage box with independent sliding drawers, locking side flaps, a steel hinged lid and a durable handle

Extension bars feature a knurled grip, providing a non-slip surface

Meets or exceeds ASME specifications

Full polish chrome SAE and metric 1/4, 3/8″ and 1/2″ standard sockets, and 1/4″ and 3/8″ deep sockets

90-tooth gear delivers a 4° swing arc to turn a fastener in tight confines

Contains 6-point full polish long pattern combination wrenches and sockets

Sockets and wrenches feature off-corner loading design to reduce fastener rounding

Combination wrenches feature a 15° offset box end for added knuckle clearance

Universal joints provide additional access to hard-to-reach fasteners

Magnetic bit driver with 30 bits including Torx®, hex, slotted and Phillips®

GEARWRENCH has been expanding its footprint within motorsports, especially drag racing. The professional-grade hand tool is an associate sponsor with Ron Capps Motorsports via the NAPA partnership, as well as Tony Schumacher of Maynard Family Racing and Leah Pruett and Matt Hagan of Tony Stewart Racing.

DI and GEARWRENCH look forward to this long-term partnership and the awareness it will bring to both entities.