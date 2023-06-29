Connect with us

News

Drag Illustrated Partners With Crazy Industries To Launch A New Line Of Merchandise For Fans

Published

Drag Illustrated is bringing its iconic drag racing brand to wearable products in a new partnership with leading clothing manufacturing company Crazy Industries. United by a high demand for DI merchandise and the industry experience of Crazy Industries, Drag Illustrated is launching a new, full line of men’s and women’s apparel. 

“It’s really cool to partner with Drag Illustrated because we’ve both been in the industry a long time, so it’s a great fit for both of us to get together,” said Don Roe, Crazy Industries founder.

“Both companies aim to provide a great selection and seamless buying experience for Drag Illustrated fans. I like the fact that DI is trying to fill a consumer demand for their merchandise.”

“Fans can expect to see new products launched about every 90 days,” Roe continued.

As Drag Illustrated’s brand has grown not only in print, but also in the digital and event spaces with offerings such as “The Wes Buck Show” and the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod, DI merchandise has been the number one request from subscribers and fans.

“A partnership like this between Drag Illustrated and Crazy Industries is long overdue, to be honest,” said Mike Carpenter, Drag Illustrated Chief Operating Officer. “We’re excited to launch an online store with a wide selection of merchandise. Crazy Industries supplies high-quality products to top names in the automotive and entertainment industries, and I’m excited for DI fans to get their hands on this gear.”

The official branded DI collection offers shirts, hats, hoodies, flags and more. Fans can find the revamped products at DragIllustrated.store and receive free shipping on every order.

