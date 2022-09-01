Connect with us

News

Drag Illustrated Now Accepting Nominations for 2022 30 Under 30 List

Published

Chris Sears

Nominations are now being accepted for Drag Illustrated’s 2022 30 Under 30 list, the magazine announced today. The 2022 30 Under 30 Issue is the seventh edition of the magazine’s annual celebration of drag racing’s most accomplished and promising young ambassadors. The 30 Under 30 nomination period will run through Friday, Sept. 30.

“It’s hard to believe we’re already in our seventh year of the 30 Under 30 program,” said Nate Van Wagnen, editor-in-chief, Drag Illustrated. “From world champions to high-ranking series officials, we’ve seen 30 Under 30 honorees go on to do incredible things. When we look through the thousands of submissions, it’s always encouraging to know there are so many talented, dedicated young people in the sport. I can’t wat to see who makes it on the list this year, and what they go on to do in the future.”

In addition to being featured in the magazine’s November/December issue, the 30 Under 30 honorees will be recognized at a special press conference during the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) trade show at the Indiana Convention Center, Dec. 10-12 in Indianapolis.

Past 30 Under 30 Issue covers have featured Vincent Nobile (2015), Jonnie Lindberg (2016), LE Tonglet (2017), Blake Alexander (2018), Matt Dadas and Gage Burch (2019), and Pro Stock drivers Dallas Glenn, Kyle Koretsky, Troy Coughlin Jr., and Aaron Stanfield (2021). Honorees have also included Brittany Force, Leah Pruett, Alex Laughlin, Justin Ashley, Hector Arana Jr., Lizzy Musi, Justin Lamb, Megan Meyer, Rachel Meyer, Johnny Pluchino, Joey Oksas, and Buddy Perkinson.

“The 30 Under 30 list has grown into one of our most important projects,” said Wes Buck, founder and editorial director, Drag Illustrated. “Number one, it’s about recognizing the young people who choose to spend their time and money in drag racing, and encouraging them to keep going. It’s also about reminding the rest of the world that drag racing is in good hands. We routinely hear doom-and-gloom statements that drag racing is a dying sport, but the 30 Under 30 honorees and the thousands of other nominees prove that wrong.”

The Drag Illustrated editorial team uses the nominations to learn about potential honorees from all corners of the sport. Along with on-track accomplishments, the team is looking for off-track accomplishments, goals for the future, and stories about how the nominee has contributed to the drag racing community. Nominations or votes are not counted or tracked in any way.

To nominate someone for Drag Illustrated’s 2022 30 Under 30 list, please submit your nomination here: www.dragillustrated.com/nominate.

The 2022 Drag Illustrated 30 Under 30 list will be unveiled during the week of the PRI Show.

