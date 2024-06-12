Drag Illustrated Launches Who Ya Got?,First NHRA Gaming and Fantasy Show

Drag Illustrated, a leader in drag racing media across the digital, social, video and print platforms will be launching the first NHRA gaming and fantasy show, Who Ya Got?, following the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals. Hosted by Drag Illustrated contributor JT Hudson with special guests Rex Simmermaker, CEO of Winlight Bets and Elon Werner, creator of Drag Race Bracket Bonanza, Who Ya Got? will focus on stats, trends and the personalities in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series as the NHRA begins offering fans around the world the opportunity to wager on the sport.

“Drag Illustrated has been a pioneer in drag racing coverage and Who Ya Got? is just another opportunity for us to present original content with experts and entertaining personalities to drag racing fans,” said Wes Buck, Drag Illustrated, founder and publisher. “JT is our in-house gaming expert for all sports. Rex has built Winlight Bets into the most dynamic gaming site over the past three years. With Drag Race Bracket Bonanza Elon has a juggernaut in the drag racing fantasy sports space and we are thrilled to have these three people talking about this new universe for drag racing fans.”

The NHRA recently announced the launch of PlayNHRA an exciting and landmark step forward for the organization. Play NHRA is an innovative new initiative that will provide fans opportunities to engage in fantasy games, gaming, and betting for NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series events.

As part of PlayNHRA, NHRA’s partnerships with leading sports books and fantasy sports providers will enable fans to sign up for free and legally wager on national events and other outcomes in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Odds will be released and wagers will be accepted beginning with the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.

“Gaming is so important to the fan experience, and I’m excited to be involved with Drag Illustrated and this show,” said Rex Simmermaker, CEO Winlight Bets. “I am looking forward to talking with JT and Elon to bring the fans even closer to the action with this exciting new show. There is so much to talk about when you look at the gaming and fantasy options around NHRA right now I think we are really getting ahead of the curve.”

Who Ya Got? will be broadcast across Drag Illustrated digital platforms each week succeeding every NHRA national event following the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals. Segments and topics will touch on stats, trends, and data as it relates to all four professional classes along with fan data provided by Drag Race Bracket Bonanza, the first dynamic bracket competition for drag racing fans.

“Drag Race Bracket Bonanza gets a ton of fan feedback and data every NHRA national event and providing this data to a broader audience is a huge opportunity,” said Werner. “I want to thank everyone at Drag Illustrated for this opportunity. I have had a few conversations with Rex about gaming and fantasy and we are going to have a lot of fun on every show. This is a big opportunity for NHRA and there is a lot of excitement around PlayNHRA and we want to be sure to help grow that audience.”

The premiere episode of Who Ya Got? will be broadcast on Thursday, June 13 at 7 p.m. CST/8 p.m. EST on Drag Illustrated social media platforms.

This story was originally published on June 12, 2024.