Drag Illustrated Launches “Shop Talk” Show with Host Wes Buck

Drag Illustrated, the trusted source for authoritative coverage of the drag racing industry, is pleased to announce the launch of its second show, “Shop Talk,” hosted by Wes Buck. This exciting development comes on the back of the 300th episode of the widely acclaimed The Wes Buck Show.

The new show premiered its first episode today, featuring special guest Todd Harrison, the owner and founder of TMS Titanium. Known as a leading supplier and stocking distributor of titanium mill products, Harrison’s participation in the new show reflects Drag Illustrated’s goal of introducing difference makers in drag racing to the masses.

“Shop Talk” is set to air bi-weekly on Thursday mornings and will be accessible through Drag Illustrated’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Ensuring accessibility for all fans of the sport, the show will also be available via popular audio platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Play.

Wes Buck, Drag Illustrated Founder & Editorial Director, expressed his enthusiasm for the new show: “Telling the stories of the incredible people that comprise the sport of drag racing has and will always be amongst our top priorities here at Drag Illustrated. Our new ‘Shop Talk’ show will provide a platform for introducing many of the bright minds, innovative thinkers and industry stakeholders to our ever-growing audience. We couldn’t be more excited.”

Buck further elaborated on the future plans for the show: “We have big plans for this program and look forward to providing value to the drag racing community in a new way. Our goal isn’t to labor over the installation of an exhaust system here or provide a play-by-play of a short-throw shifter installation, but to explore theories, concepts, big ideas and even a bit of drag racing problem-solving in a conversational format.”

With the launch of “Shop Talk,” Drag Illustrated reaffirms its dedication to entertaining, informing, and inspiring the drag racing community by providing engaging and relevant content. Stay tuned for more updates and exciting content from “Shop Talk.”