Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Drag Illustrated Launches New Show ‘Reaction Time’ Hosted by Kayla Zadel

Published

Drag Illustrated Media, a leading publication in the drag racing community, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest show, Drag Illustrated’s Reaction Time, hosted by Kayla Zadel. The show promises to deliver the latest highlights, interviews, and updates from the world of drag racing, providing fans with in-depth breakdowns of passes and developing news.

Reaction Time is the latest show to join Drag Illustrated’s line-up of original content,” said Wes Buck, Founder and Editorial Director of Drag Illustrated. “We’re committed to bringing our audience the most engaging and comprehensive coverage of the sport we all love. With Kayla’s extensive background in drag racing and her expertise in digital content, we know Reaction Time will quickly become a fan favorite.”

“We have wanted to do this show for a long time now,” added JT Hudson, Drag Illustrated’s VP of Business Development & Client Relations and Who Ya Got host. “Drag racing needs it and deserves it – it will be a place to go to get a wrap up of all the happenings in the sport. I don’t think there has ever been this much racing happening on any given weekend. Kayla is going to give us all a recap, it’s a tall order for sure but she is the right person to take it on.”

Kayla Zadel, who has been Drag Illustrated’s Digital Content Director since June 2023, will bring her wealth of experience in broadcast journalism and social media marketing to the show. “As the host of Reaction Time and Drag Illustrated’s Digital Content Director, I hope you tune in each week to catch up on the latest from the weekend in drag racing,” said Zadel. “I’m looking forward to sharing all the exciting moments and behind-the-scenes insights with our passionate community.”

Reaction Time will air every Monday at 11 am EST/10 am CST on Drag Illustrated’s Facebook and YouTube channels. The show aims to be the go-to source for drag racing highlights and news, ensuring fans are always up-to-date with the latest events and stories.

Zadel joined DI in 2022 and has since contributed as a freelance writer before taking on her current role. Her deep-rooted passion for drag racing stems from her childhood, where she spent countless weekends at the track with her father’s Top Alcohol Dragster team and, most recently, pursuing her own racing endeavors. Zadel’s hands-on experience in the sport, combined with her professional skills, make her the perfect host for “Reaction Time.”

In addition to Reaction Time, DI’s original content lineup includes The Wes Buck Show, The Racing Business with Jason Dukes, and Who Ya Got. Fans can also stay connected throughout the week by visiting DragIllustrated.com and following DI’s social media pages for the latest updates.

This story was originally published on June 21, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.