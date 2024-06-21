Drag Illustrated Launches New Show ‘Reaction Time’ Hosted by Kayla Zadel

Drag Illustrated Media, a leading publication in the drag racing community, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest show, Drag Illustrated’s Reaction Time, hosted by Kayla Zadel. The show promises to deliver the latest highlights, interviews, and updates from the world of drag racing, providing fans with in-depth breakdowns of passes and developing news.

Reaction Time is the latest show to join Drag Illustrated’s line-up of original content,” said Wes Buck, Founder and Editorial Director of Drag Illustrated. “We’re committed to bringing our audience the most engaging and comprehensive coverage of the sport we all love. With Kayla’s extensive background in drag racing and her expertise in digital content, we know Reaction Time will quickly become a fan favorite.”

“We have wanted to do this show for a long time now,” added JT Hudson, Drag Illustrated’s VP of Business Development & Client Relations and Who Ya Got host. “Drag racing needs it and deserves it – it will be a place to go to get a wrap up of all the happenings in the sport. I don’t think there has ever been this much racing happening on any given weekend. Kayla is going to give us all a recap, it’s a tall order for sure but she is the right person to take it on.”

Kayla Zadel, who has been Drag Illustrated’s Digital Content Director since June 2023, will bring her wealth of experience in broadcast journalism and social media marketing to the show. “As the host of Reaction Time and Drag Illustrated’s Digital Content Director, I hope you tune in each week to catch up on the latest from the weekend in drag racing,” said Zadel. “I’m looking forward to sharing all the exciting moments and behind-the-scenes insights with our passionate community.”

Reaction Time will air every Monday at 11 am EST/10 am CST on Drag Illustrated’s Facebook and YouTube channels. The show aims to be the go-to source for drag racing highlights and news, ensuring fans are always up-to-date with the latest events and stories.

Zadel joined DI in 2022 and has since contributed as a freelance writer before taking on her current role. Her deep-rooted passion for drag racing stems from her childhood, where she spent countless weekends at the track with her father’s Top Alcohol Dragster team and, most recently, pursuing her own racing endeavors. Zadel’s hands-on experience in the sport, combined with her professional skills, make her the perfect host for “Reaction Time.”

In addition to Reaction Time, DI’s original content lineup includes The Wes Buck Show, The Racing Business with Jason Dukes, and Who Ya Got. Fans can also stay connected throughout the week by visiting DragIllustrated.com and following DI’s social media pages for the latest updates.

This story was originally published on June 21, 2024.