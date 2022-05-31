Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Drag & Drive Invitational Presented by Sick the Magazine Joins NMRA/NMCA Power Festival
Advertisement

News

Uniqueness of Racing in New England Rings a Special Chord with Pro Stock's Troy Coughlin Jr.

News

MWDRS Tour Rolls on to Historic SRCA Dragstrip for Great Bend Nationals

News

Keith Haney Chasing More Win Lights at MWDRS Great Bend Nationals

News NHRA

Sand Haulers of America Extends Relationship with Camrie Caruso, Adding Epping and Bristol

News

NEOPMA Bringing 3.60-Second Pro Mods to Cecil County’s Outlaw Street Car Shootout

News

PRI Establishes Roots in Speedway, IN

News NHRA Sportsman

Randy Meyer Racing Wins Dallas, Indy Regional Events with Julie Nataas, Matt Sackman

News

Front-Engine Top Fuel Class to Join MWDRS Show at St. Louis

News

DI Tribute: John DiBartolomeo

News

Drag & Drive Invitational Presented by Sick the Magazine Joins NMRA/NMCA Power Festival

Published

Earlier this year Tom Bailey and his friends came to the NMCA season opener for the Sick the Magazine Drag & Drive Invitational presented by Gear Vendors and they are returning to the NMCA this summer at US 131 Motorsports Park July 21-24, 2022. The second of three appearances in 2022, the Drag & Drive Invitational races into action during the Arrington Performance NMRA/NMCA Power Festival Presented by TorqStorm Superchargers.

“The Sick the Magazine Drag & Drive Invitational was a fun addition to our huge season opener and we are excited to host them again at NMCA,” said Rollie Miller, National Event Director and General Manager of the Red Line Oil NMCA Muscle Car Nationals. “This organization was founded on the fastest street car concept so to have Tom Bailey’s record holding Camaro along with Alex Taylor and her ‘55 Chevy gets back to the organization’s roots.”

Drag & Drive events were spawned from the famed Hot Rod Magazine Drag Week format where competitors visit a new drag strip each day and by the end of the week, they’ve accumulated around 1,000 miles of street driving. The group’s trip to NMCA events is more casual with a short street jaunt to lead the TorqStorm Superchargers True Street cruise along with time trials on Friday and Saturday with eliminations on Sunday. The invitational concludes with a $5,000 payday and custom winner’s award, courtesy of Gear Vendors.

The Arrington Performance NMRA/NMCA Power Festival Presented by Gear Vendors is the largest stop on tour with over 500 race vehicles, the Original BIGFOOT 4X4 Monster Truck on display, and a massive UPR Products Show & Shine that includes a special Gilmore Museum partnership. For more information and advance tickets to this can’t miss event, visit www.NMCAdigital.com

In this article:

You May Also Like

Race Coverage

Movers & Shakers: The People Who Make Lights Out

Scotty G and Paul from Induction Solutions talk a little laughing gas in the staging lanes.

February 23, 2014

News

History-Making Houston Raceway Park to Close Following 2022 NHRA National Event

NHRA and Houston Raceway Park have teamed up to announce the final NHRA SpringNationals as the historic track will close following the 2022 event....

July 14, 2021

News

Lizzy Musi to Debut New ’69 Camaro at Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings in Epping

A plan that started more than a year ago will come to fruition as the Musi Racing team is set to debut its new Edelbrock-equipped...

July 9, 2021

News

World Doorslammer Nationals – Pro Stock Qualifying Sheets

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

March 8, 2020
Advertisement

Drag Illustrated is not affiliated with, nor is it bound by any sanctioning body or association.
From groundbreaking stories on underground grudge and outlaw racing to in-depth interviews
with world-renowned racers and exclusive event coverage, Drag Illustrated shines the spotlight
on the hottest stories in drag racing.
When drivers, builders, and hardcore fans want the unbiased truth, Drag Illustrated is where they turn.

Copyright © 2022 Drag Illustrated Media, LLC.