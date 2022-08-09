Doug Kalitta to Race KalittaAir.com/Careers Top Fuel Dragster in Topeka

During this weekend’s Topeka NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park, 49-time Top Fuel national event winner Doug Kalitta will campaign a KalittaAir.com/careers themed Top Fuel dragster. The 11,000-horsepower land rocket was inspired by Kalitta Motorsports’ and Kalitta Air’s long-standing relationship from team owner and drag racing icon Connie Kalitta.

Highlighting the need for qualified aviation mechanics and technicians the KalittaAir.com/careers Top Fuel dragster will draw attention all weekend as Kalitta pursues win number 50 in his Hall of Fame career and begins to focus on competing in the NHRA Countdown for the 2022 NHRA Top Fuel world championship.

“This is a great looking Top Fuel dragster promoting an amazing opportunity for anyone with aviation experience or anyone looking to get into the business,” said Kalitta, a licensed pilot and President of Kalitta Charters. “We have done a number of promotions and events with the Kalitta Air guys over the years, but we really wanted to draw attention to a need for our company and the aviation industry overall.”

Prior to the Western Swing Kalitta Motorsports brought the horsepower to Kalitta Air and Kalitta Charters for their employee appreciate day at Willow Run Airport outside of Detroit. Over 500 Kalitta Air and Kalitta Charter employees based in Ypsilanti, Michigan enjoyed the event and motorsports displays. The entire fleet of Kalitta Motorsports’ 11,000 horsepower race cars were on display including a specially designed Kalitta Air Toyota Funny Car. Employees had the chance to get up close and personal with Doug Kalitta’s Mac Tools Top Fuel dragster, Shawn Langdon’s Top Fuel dragster and J.R. Todd’s DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car. All three drivers were on hand as well as team owner and drag racing hall of famer Connie Kalitta to talk with employees, sign autographs and thank them for their hard work and dedication.

“This event was a great opportunity to thank everyone at the Kalitta companies,” said Chad Head, Kalitta Motorsports General Manager. “We are one big family of companies and having the chance to spend a day with the folks from Kalitta Air and Kalitta Charters was a real pleasure for everyone at Kalitta Motorsports. Having all the drivers and the crew guys at Willow Run made it a really cool event.”

Throughout the years Kalitta Motorsports, Kalitta Air and Kalitta Charters have produced several cross promotions. Most notably through the relationship with DHL there have been several cross-over events, paint schemes and promotions between the aviation and motorsports businesses. DHL and Kalitta Motorsports are celebrating 15 years of sponsorship in 2022.