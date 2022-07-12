Doug Kalitta to Fly Enhanced Revchem Composites Branding on Western swing

Throughout the upcoming NHRA Western Swing Doug Kalitta’s Mac Tools Top Fuel dragster will feature major associate branding from Revchem Composites as the third-year sponsor increases their visibility. The three-race stretch from Denver to Sonoma to Seattle will highlight Revchem’s alliance and contributions to Kalitta Motorsports.

The relationship continually grows as Revchem utilizes Kalitta Motorsports’ VIP hospitality and B2B program to increase brand awareness. The company was an integral part of the Toyota GR Supra Funny Car redesign and continues to make contributions to the team throughout the season. As an industry leading composite materials distributor and technical resource Revchem is involved with many industries, from surfing to aerospace and everything in between.

“We have seen our relationship grow with Revchem over the past two years. Their sponsorship has helped the Revchem brand become recognized as the composite distributor of choice in the NHRA. We are their primary promotional tool so highlighting them on Doug Kalitta’s Top Fuel dragster was a great opportunity during the Swing,” said Chad Head, Kalitta Motorsports general manager. “Their relationship and input with our fab shop have been a huge plus to our technical development.”

Kalitta Motorsports and Revchem Composites will continue to educate fans on the composite’s products integrated into these 330 miles per hour race cars, enhancing performance and safety as the season unfolds. Revchem brings a wealth of knowledge to the NHRA from a diverse customer base and solutions and processes found in the aerospace and watersports industries.

“Kalitta Motorsports’ commitment to teamwork and winning is truly an inspiration for all involved,” said Pete Pendleton, President of Revchem Composites. “The hospitality and professionalism of Kalitta Motorsports has offered us opportunities to invite our customers to the races. Having a higher profile during the Western Swing will be a plus as we continue to educate fans and customers. These shared experiences have strengthened our relationships by providing a rare chance to be submerged inside the pits of a winning race team. Our involvement has raised our profile inside and outside of the world of motorsports and the Revchem Composites brand is recognized nationally and growing with every race.”

The newly designed Mac Tools Revchem Top Fuel dragster will be on track for the first time Friday, July 15, at Bandimere Speedway to start the NHRA Mile-High Nationals.