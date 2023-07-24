Doug Kalitta Reaches Seattle Final Round

Doug Kalitta, the driver of the Mac Tools Top Fuel Dragster, advanced to the final round at the Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals held in Seattle. This is the second event in a row, first the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, that Kalitta has advanced to the final round.

During the qualifying rounds, Kalitta clinched the No. 2 qualifier position, marking the sixth time in the last seven races that he qualified within the top six. His remarkable Friday evening session run, clocking in at 3.753 seconds and an astonishing 327.66 mph, showcased his unwavering consistency and dominance on the track.

Moving on to eliminations, Kalitta’s path to the final round was marked by victories over Ron Smith and Clay Millican, a testament to his skill and the tenacity of his Mac Tools Toyota dragster. However, in the final showdown, a minor setback caused the tires to lose traction, ultimately resulting in a loss to the formidable Steve Torrence. Despite the disappointment, Kalitta maintained his sportsmanship and respect for his fellow competitors.

“It was really a good weekend for us,” said Kalitta. “Going to the final again – all my guys are working really hard on this thing, and I couldn’t be more proud of what we have going on. It was there for the taking in the final, and it was one of those deals where we let one get away. For Mac Tools, Revchem, Toyota – definitely appreciate everyone’s support. We’ll give it another shot next week, and maybe Sonoma will be our time.”

As the dust settled, Kalitta left Seattle in the sixth position in the NHRA Top Fuel point standings. With a mere 17-point gap between him and the fifth-place driver, Austin Prock, and a 13-point lead over the seventh-place contender, Antron Brown, Kalitta remains in strong contention for a higher rank in the upcoming races.