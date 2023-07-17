Doug Kalitta Reaches Denver Final Round; All Team Kalitta Cars Reach Semifinals

In an action-packed weekend at the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Doug Kalitta of Team Kalitta made an impressive run to reach the final round, while all three Kalitta teams showcased their skills by making it to the semifinals. The event was filled with excitement and intense competition, keeping drag racing fans on the edge of their seats.

Kalitta, the No. 2 qualifier, delivered an outstanding performance throughout the event. His Mac Tools Toyota team’s best qualifying attempt came in the final round on Saturday evening, posting a blazing time of 3.779 seconds at 322.42 mph. It was a clear sign that Kalitta and his team were ready to make their mark.

In the eliminations, Kalitta’s determination and skill propelled him to his first final round of the season. He secured victories against Terry Totten, Josh Hart, and Steve Torrence, showcasing the Mac Tools Toyota’s power and consistency. However, Kalitta faced a tough challenge in the final round and ultimately fell short to Clay Millican. Nevertheless, it was a significant achievement for Kalitta and his team, demonstrating their progress and competitive spirit.

When reflecting on the race in Denver, Kalitta expressed his pride in the Mac Tools Toyota team and their remarkable effort. “This Mac Tools Toyota team definitely has a lot of momentum going to Seattle, but obviously getting to the final today was a big deal,” he said. “We were just a little short on getting the win, but I’m real proud of my guys. It was a hell of an effort they put in, and we had a lot of support from our friends at Mac Tools, Revchem and Toyota. It was also disappointing because we were really hoping to win that last race in Denver. It’s all good – going to the final and contending for the win is more progress. We’ll keep digging, and it was really awesome to see all three Kalitta teams make the semifinals – that’ll make Connie happy for sure.”

With this performance, Kalitta currently holds the 8th position in the NHRA Top Fuel point standings. He sits just 13 points behind the seventh-place racer, Mike Salinas, and leads Josh Hart in ninth place by a mere eight points.

Adding to the excitement of the event, Shawn Langdon, running the SealMaster-scheme on his Top Fuel Dragster, also made an impressive showing, reaching the semifinals. Langdon’s No. 9 qualifying position didn’t deter him as he raced past Greg Carrillo and Rob Passey before facing Clay Millican in the semifinals. Langdon’s achievement marked his first semifinal since Las Vegas, leaving him hungry for more success.

J.R. Todd, driving the DHL Toyota GR Supra, had a strong performance as well, making it to the semifinals for the third time in the last four races. Despite a mechanical issue that caused him to lose to Alexis Dejoria, Todd showed resilience and enthusiasm for the upcoming race in Seattle.