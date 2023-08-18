Doug Kalitta, Mac Tools Dragster Ready for Another Shot at No. 50

Connect with us

Doug Kalitta has been through it before. He knows the highs and lows of a sport that arguably produces more thrills for competitors and spectators alike than just about any other, and he knows hard work will eventually pay off. He and his Mac Tools Toyota team are hoping it will happen this weekend, in front of some of the sport’s most rabid fans. The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing season continues this weekend with the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals Aug. 18-20 in Brainerd, Minn.

Another thing Kalitta knows about is the Wally – the trophy given to each NHRA winner. He’s received 49 of them and wants another as soon as possible. With two wins in four final-round appearances at Brainerd International Raceway and a team capable of producing winning performance, it could happen this weekend. Kalitta enters the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals following two final round appearances in the last four races. The trick is posting more of the former less of the latter.

“We’ve definitely had our highs and lows this season,” Kalitta said. “We’ve had some really good races that made everyone at Mac Tools, Toyota, Revchem and all our partners proud, and we’ve had some that weren’t as good. I know Alan, Brian (co-crew chiefs Alan Johnson and Brian Husen) and all my guys are doing everything they can every day to keep us moving in the right direction, and I’m super proud of them. We just need to get back to winning rounds so the race wins can follow. This Mac Tools team is an awesome group of guys with a great work ethic. That 50th win is out there – we just have to go get it.”

 

