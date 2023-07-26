Connect with us

Doug Kalitta Looks To Add To Sonoma Win Total Following Recent Surge

With five Sonoma Top Fuel wins to his credit, Doug Kalitta is the winningest Top Fuel driver in Sonoma Raceway history, and to say the Michigan driver’s Mac Tools Toyota team is hungry after two runner-up finishes at the last two races would be a monumental understatement. The 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series resumes with the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals in Sonoma, Calif., July 28-30, 2023.

Kalitta has five wins in six final-round appearances at Sonoma, but none would be sweeter than his sixth should it happen this weekend. If it happens, that sixth win would also be Kalitta’s 50th career victory and add to his storied career. Kalitta and team continue to make progress in a season that’s had its’ ups and downs. Qualifying has been solid all season with eight top-six efforts in 11 races, a No. 1 qualifier and No. 2 qualifiers at each of the last two races.

“The Mac Tools car has been strong in qualifying, but we just need another break or two to go our way on race day,” Kalitta said. “This sport can be humbling – it seems like you need one thing to go your way if you want to get that win. We go into Sonoma with a lot of support from Mac Tools, Revchem and Toyota; I know they’ll be behind us, and I know the Sonoma fans will be behind us.”

Kalitta advanced to at least the semifinals at three of the last four races, and reached the final round at each of the first two Western swing races in Denver and Sonoma. Perhaps returning to a track on which he’s had abundant success, including his first-career win way back in 1998, will provide the missing mojo.

“We have a great team on this Mac Tools dragster; getting to the finals in back-to-back races was really good,” Kalitta added. “It was also great to have two of Connie’s cars in the final last week in Seattle. All my guys are working together to get it done, but we’re all hungry and ready to take that next step and get that next race win.”

