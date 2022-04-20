Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Drag Illustrated | Drag Racing News, Opinion, Interviews, Photos, Videos and MoreDrag Illustrated | Drag Racing News, Opinion, Interviews, Photos, Videos and More

News NHRA

Doug Kalitta Campaigning New Look Mobil1 Toyota Dragster at SpringNationals
Advertisement

News NHRA

'Baby Walker Nationals' to Debut at Houston

News NHRA

An Open Letter From Houston Raceway Park General Manager Seth Angel

News NHRA

Four-Time NHRA Pro Stock Champion Erica Enders to Throw Out First Pitch at Houston Astros Game

Exclusive News

Not Backing Down: The Fight to Save Palm Beach International Raceway

News NHRA

Red Line Oil, Don Schumacher Racing Form New Partnership

News NHRA

Paul Lee Returns with Dustin Heim, Jason Bunker as Co-Crew Chiefs

News Products Tech

VP Racing Fuels Launches Speed Sauce Plus New Injection Fluid

News

Mid-West Drag Racing Series Heads to Memphis One Last Time for Memphis Nationals

News

Comp Eliminator Racer Ed Federkeil to Support Tunnel to Towers Foundation at SpringNationals

News

Doug Kalitta Campaigning New Look Mobil1 Toyota Dragster at SpringNationals

Published

Doug Kalitta will be looking to secure the all-time Top Fuel career win mark for Houston Raceway Park this weekend at the annual NHRA SpringNationals. The perennial Top Fuel championship contender will be racing a Mobil1/Toyota branded 11,000-horsepower race car looking for his fourth Top Fuel SpringNationals win to break a four-way tie at the top of the Top Fuel leaderboard with Hall of Famer Kenny Bernstein, Larry Dixon and Tony Schumacher.

The new look for Kalitta this weekend will be a departure from his traditional red, white and black Mac Tools livery and the 49-time Top Fuel winner is looking forward to showing off for what is expected to be a record crowd at Houston Raceway Park as they host their final NHRA national event.

“We have had a lot of good luck in Houston and last year we raced our Mobil1 dragster to the final round,” said Kalitta. “Our partnership with Mobil1 and Toyota has been a big plus for our whole Kalitta Motorsports team. We are going to have a good number of people from both companies in our pits and we want to put on a good show for them.”

Kalitta’s three Top Fuel wins came in 2003, 2015 and 2016. Last year as the No. 9 qualifier Kalitta took out Brittany Force, Antron Brown and his teammate Shawn Langdon on the way to the final round. The success at the Houston track gave him some early season momentum which he is also looking to pick up this year. The addition of new crew chiefs Alan Johnson and Brian Husen have Kalitta moving in the right direction and a solid performance this weekend would be a great way to start a two races in two weekends schedule.

“Having Alan and Brian working on our race car has been amazing,” said Kalitta, who picked up the No. 1 qualifier at the Arizona Nationals earlier this season. “We have always had a solid team over here but having them in our corner now is a big advantage. We are working through a few things, but I have so much confidence in my whole team I can’t wait to get to the track this weekend.:

In addition to Kalitta’s round win success at the NHRA SpringNationals he has grabber three No. 1 qualifiers over his career. In 2002, 2003 and 2013 Kalitta had the quickest hot rod on the property. His performance numbers this season are making a move to position him to add a fourth career No. 1 at the track located fifteen minutes from downtown Houston.

“You look at the performance numbers all the classes have been able to run at Houston Raceway Park and you just get excited to get behind the wheel,” said Kalitta. “This is going to be a good weekend and I know they are going to have a great crowd. You hate to hear about a track leaving the schedule, but we understand the reasons and are just thankful for everything the Angel family has done for NHRA.”

Qualifying will start on Friday at 7 p.m. with two more qualifying session on Saturday before final eliminations start on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

Race Coverage

Movers & Shakers: The People Who Make Lights Out

Scotty G and Paul from Induction Solutions talk a little laughing gas in the staging lanes.

February 23, 2014

News

Lizzy Musi to Debut New ’69 Camaro at Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings in Epping

A plan that started more than a year ago will come to fruition as the Musi Racing team is set to debut its new Edelbrock-equipped...

July 9, 2021

News

World Doorslammer Nationals – Pro Stock Qualifying Sheets

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

March 8, 2020

Drag Radial

DI 30 UNDER 30 2016: Alex Hays

Michigan-based racer Alex “The Calypso Kid” Hays is no stranger to adrenaline and excitement. By day, the 27-year-old works as a registered nurse in...

February 15, 2017
Advertisement

Drag Illustrated is not affiliated with, nor is it bound by any sanctioning body or association.
From groundbreaking stories on underground grudge and outlaw racing to in-depth interviews
with world-renowned racers and exclusive event coverage, Drag Illustrated shines the spotlight
on the hottest stories in drag racing.
When drivers, builders, and hardcore fans want the unbiased truth, Drag Illustrated is where they turn.

Copyright © 2022 Drag Illustrated Media, LLC.