Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News NHRA

Doug Kalitta, Autodesk Team Up for NHRA Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals
Advertisement

News NHRA Sportsman

Jay Blake's Follow-A-Dream TAFC Team Kicks Off First Race in Nearly Three Years with a Win

News Products Tech

DSR Performance Launches 1150 Horsepower Pump Gas Crate Engine

News NHRA

Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown Going Four-Wide Racing for First Time in History

News

Jason Harris Wins April Big Dog Shootout with New Rules Package

News Products

ACL Set for Third Season as Official Supplier of Performance Engine Bearings for Pat Musi Racing Engines

News NHRA Products Sportsman

VP Racing Fuels Posting Contingency Award For NHRA Competition Eliminator

News

Ron Capps Set to Debut Toyota GR Supra Funny Car at zMax Dragway

News NHRA

Kooks Headers Joins Doug Foley for NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Charlotte

News NHRA

Josh Hart to Race with TechNet at Circle K Four-Wide Nationals

News

Doug Kalitta, Autodesk Team Up for NHRA Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals

Published

This weekend Top Fuel driver Doug Kalitta will trade in his familiar red, white and black Mac Tools dragster for a new look Autodesk 11,000-horsepower land rocket during the NHRA Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals. The 49-time Top Fuel national event winner will be leading the charge for Kalitta Motorsports with one of their longtime sponsors Autodesk, a global leader in 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software.

As the primary sponsor of Kalitta’s Top Fuel dragster Autodesk will be drawing attention to the over 1,000 parts designed and made in the Kalitta Motorsports CNC, chassis, and fabrication shop using Autodesk solutions.

“The Autodesk software is an integral part of our success at Kalitta Motorsports and Kalitta Air. We started in 2015 machining our clutch assemblies and now we are doing the assemblies as well as cylinder heads and so many more parts,” said Chad Head, Kalitta Motorsports General Manager. “We have built our entire parts manufacturing and design program with the help of Autodesk technology and their support staff. The cost savings and efficiency has been a game changer for us.”

The Autodesk product Design and Manufacturing Collection enabled Kalitta to design the clutch assembly in Autodesk Inventor and make it using Autodesk’s best-in-class CAM machining solutions.  Specifically, “adaptive” tool paths result in light, fast and constant-engagement strategies that widely replace slower, heavier cuts. The resulting improvements in tool life and performance have reduced machining time on main clutch components from 30 hours to 10 hours.

Bringing these designs in-house has allowed Kalitta Motorsports to reduce spend and improve performance and reliability on race day. Last season Autodesk was the primary sponsor on Shawn Langdon’s Top Fuel dragster at the Carolina Nationals during the NHRA Countdown national event. During the NHRA Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals in addition to their presence on Kalitta’s Top Fuel dragster Autodesk will be participating in the Kalitta Motorsports B2B event on Friday as well as hosting guests in the pit-side VIP hospitality Friday through Sunday.

In this article:

You May Also Like

Race Coverage

Movers & Shakers: The People Who Make Lights Out

Scotty G and Paul from Induction Solutions talk a little laughing gas in the staging lanes.

February 23, 2014

News

History-Making Houston Raceway Park to Close Following 2022 NHRA National Event

NHRA and Houston Raceway Park have teamed up to announce the final NHRA SpringNationals as the historic track will close following the 2022 event....

July 14, 2021

News

Lizzy Musi to Debut New ’69 Camaro at Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings in Epping

A plan that started more than a year ago will come to fruition as the Musi Racing team is set to debut its new Edelbrock-equipped...

July 9, 2021

News

World Doorslammer Nationals – Pro Stock Qualifying Sheets

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

March 8, 2020
Advertisement

Drag Illustrated is not affiliated with, nor is it bound by any sanctioning body or association.
From groundbreaking stories on underground grudge and outlaw racing to in-depth interviews
with world-renowned racers and exclusive event coverage, Drag Illustrated shines the spotlight
on the hottest stories in drag racing.
When drivers, builders, and hardcore fans want the unbiased truth, Drag Illustrated is where they turn.

Copyright © 2022 Drag Illustrated Media, LLC.