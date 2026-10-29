Doug Herbert’s B.R.A.K.E.S. Lifesaving Teen Driver Program Reaches Milestone of 175,000 Teens and Parents Trained

The lifesaving national pro-active driver training program B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe) today announced that it has officially reached a milestone, as its 175,000th student has successfully completed the program.

The achievement was signified during a special presentation at NCSHP Training Center in Raleigh.

B.R.A.K.E.S. was established in 2008 by multi-time Top Fuel drag racing champion Doug Herbert following the tragic car crash deaths of his sons Jon and James.

“At that time, I didn’t know that car crashes were the leading cause of teenage fatalities,” Herbert recalls. Focused on turning his personal tragedy into a lifesaving mission, Herbert says he “needed to do whatever I could to prepare and educate teen drivers to assure that other parents don’t experience the heartbreak of losing a child.”

Steadfast in making a difference, Herbert and his team of professional instructors have provided teens and their parents with the critical behind-the-wheel skills required to save lives and make the country’s roadways safer. Through their participation, B.R.A.K.E.S. graduates are 64 percent less likely to be involved in a crash within their first three years of driving, according to an independent study conducted by the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

Utilizing vehicles provided by Kia Motors, B.R.A.K.E.S. offers extensive behind-the-wheel instruction. Exercises focus on the five leading causes of crashes for new drivers: distracted driving awareness, panic braking, crash avoidance, drop-wheel/off-road recovery and car control/skid recovery. Additional educational elements include instruction on safely sharing the road with big rigs, as well as proper conduct during a traffic stop.

“The amazing growth of our program is the result of the relentless work and uncompromised passion of our incredible team of instructors and volunteers, who have been keenly focused on furthering our mission of saving lives and making U.S. roadways safer,” Herbert stated. “In addition, we receive tremendous support from businesses and transportation departments across the country.”