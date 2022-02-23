Doug Herbert’s B.R.A.K.E.S. Driving Program Surpasses Milestones of 50,000 Teens, 53,000 Parents Trained

The B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe) national teen defensive driving program founded by multi-time Top Fuel drag racing champion Doug Herbert today announced it has surpassed two significant milestones, having now taught more than 50,000 young drivers and over 53,000 parents the critical skills required to make the country’s roadways safer and save lives.

Established in 2008 following a tragic car crash that took the lives of Herbert’s sons Jon and James, the GuideStar Platinum-rated 501(c)(3) non-profit is supported by official vehicle partner Kia Motors America and several other corporate sponsors, major donors and grant providers.

Herbert developed the free lifesaving defensive driver training program to address the number-one cause of death among teens – car crashes – helping to improve road safety for all and prevent other parents from facing the heartbreak of losing a child.

“The amazing growth of our program is the result of the relentless work of our incredible team, as well as volunteers across the country, who have been keenly focused on furthering our mission of making the roadways safer and saving lives,” said Herbert. “It’s also important to recognize the incredible support of corporate partners, like Kia Motors America, and grants from several state Departments of Transportation, General Motors and others.”

B.R.A.K.E.S. is NOT Driver’s Ed. It is a FREE, hands-on, advanced driver training program taught by professional instructors, including current and former members of law enforcement, professional racers and stunt drivers. B.R.A.K.E.S. maintains a low two -to-one student-to-instructor ratio to maximize educational effectiveness.

Each weekend B.R.A.K.E.S. school includes identical sessions to allow parents and teens to pick one that will fit into their busy schedules. Each session includes three hours of training, starting with a classroom presentation followed by nearly three hours behind the wheel of new Kia vehicles.

Courses include distracted driving awareness, panic braking, drop-wheel/off-road recovery, crash avoidance and car control/skid recovery – all of the biggest causes of crashes for new drivers. Other educational elements often include ‘Big Rig’ safety, first responder vehicle extrication demonstration, and what to do in the event of a traffic stop.

For more information, including a complete schedule of events, and to register for a school, please visit www.putonthebrakes.org.

