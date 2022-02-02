Doug Gordon Renews Partnership with Beta Motorcycles for Final Two Seasons as Driver of Gordon Family TAFC

Doug Gordon Racing is proud to announce that Beta Motorcycles has decided to extend its sponsorship through the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

“This is great news for our Gordon family racing team,” said driver Doug Gordon. “Beta has been so great to work with and having the Beta Red colors has brought us lots of success. We ended the green car days upside down in Vegas of 2019 and started 2020 with Beta red. Since their partnership with our team we have finished 1 and 2 in the world with many wins, including back-to-back Indy wins. We hope to continue the success and put Beta at the top of the podium where they are used to being.”

As previously mentioned, Doug’s daughter Maddi is planning to take over the driver’s seat starting in 2024. This new sponsorship extension will finish Doug’s planned days behind the wheel.

Along with the continued support of Beta, the team will also continue long-running sponsorships with Lucas Oil and NGK Spark Plugs.

“We plan to chase down the Bartone/Boggs/Bellemeur team and see if we can get that number 1 back,” Gordon said. “In our quest to get back to the top we will also be unveiling the new version of the AJPE Muscle Head 7 head and manifold in hopes to gain a little edge on the competition.”

