Donnie Hagar Secures FTI Performance $30,000 at the Spring Fling Million

Eliminations for the FTI Performance $30,000 purse resumed Sunday morning at the Moser Engineering Spring Fling Million presented by Optima Batteries at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After a long week of racing, it was time to crown a final champion in the Fling Winner’s Circle.

The Laris Motorsports Insurance Pro final saw Donnie Hagar, 2023 Million Dollar Drag Race winner, line up alongside Braydon Heroux where Hagar used a .004 to take home the $1,000 bonus check and Pro Champion trophy before combining into the Super Pro field at five cars.

In the quarterfinals, Hagar, Nicholas Contreras, Alonso Sanchez, Cooper Chun, and Tim Wurtz remained. Sanchez fouled out by two thousandths to the .013 and one above of Chun, while Hagar again let go “double 0” off the bottom against Contreras with a .002 to earn the semifinal bye run. Wurtz took a solo trip down the track in his ‘63 Corvette roadster.

Two West Coasters staged up next to each other at three cars in Wurtz’s matchup with Chun. Chun had the advantage at the line with a .009 and tightened it up at the finish line to eliminate Wurtz, while Hagar ripped a .006 on his single.

Hagar and Chun met in the door car versus dragster final, where Hagar was .003 and .014 above for the win to secure the FTI Performance $30,000 purse from the Laris Pro side of the field in the Sandlin Family Racing ‘85 S-10, having never driven the truck until the day prior. His reaction times in the last four rounds combined off the bottom were .015.

The next stop on the Flings Race Series tour will take place back on the east coast at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, NC, for the Strange Engineering Spring Fling presented by Optima Batteries April 23-27, featuring three $50,000-to-win main events. It will be a gate entry event with no capped car count.

This story was originally published on April 9, 2024.