Donald Long Announces Radial vs. World to Pay $50,100-to-Win at All Five Radial Outlaws Events in 2024; Plus $50,000 Series Championship Prize

In a bold move that underscores his commitment to small-tire drag racing, Donald Long, the renowned promoter behind the Radial Outlaws Racing Series, has announced a significant increase in the prize payouts for the Radial vs. World (RVW) class. For the remainder of the 2024 season, each of the five remaining races will offer a stout $50,100 to the winner, alongside an additional $50,000 prize for the RVW points championship winner.

This major announcement comes as a result of the collective effort and generosity of numerous sponsors, including KTR Racing, Marty Robertson Racing, Tidwell Racing, Bryson Motorsports, Eastside Auto Transport, Daniels Investments, Bar Racing, JTaylor Racing, and Meissner Motorsports. Their unparalleled support has enabled this substantial increase in payouts, setting a new precedent for the sport and providing an undeniable incentive for teams and drivers to push their limits on the track.

“Our goal over the past year was to elevate RVW back to the pinnacle of drag racing excitement and competition,” Long shared. “Thanks to the incredible support from our sponsors and the hard work of everyone behind the scenes, we’re on track to achieve just that. This boost in prize money is not just about rewarding the winners; it’s about encouraging competition, attracting more teams, including those from the Pro Mod ranks, and ultimately, growing the sport we all love.



“I’m proud to say that after all these racers bought their tech cards and drove across the country to race for $20,000, we were able to raise it to $50,000 since they got on the property.”

The Radial Outlaws Racing Series has quickly become a beacon of success in the drag racing world, with its inaugural season witnessing record entries, substantial prize money, and significant achievements for its racers. Starting with the US Street Nationals in January and culminating with No Mercy 15 in October, the series is a testament to Long’s vision of providing racers with a platform where their dedication and hard work are rewarded in full measure.

Reflecting on the series’ journey and its impact, Long recounted, “We started with the idea of giving back to the racers, ensuring they didn’t have to spend a penny more than necessary to compete at the highest levels. With the support of our sponsors and the tracks we visit, we’ve managed to create a prize pool that not only rewards the season’s champions but also celebrates the spirit of competition that drives our sport.”

The 2024 Radial Outlaws event schedule is as follows, marking key dates in the drag racing calendar where the RVW class will battle for the newly announced prizes:

US Street Nationals (January 25-28, completed)

Lights Out 15 (February 22-25)

Bama Outlaws (March 21-23)

Battle of the Thrones (April 25-28)

Summer Nights Shootout (July 18-20)

No Mercy 15 (October 9-13)

As the Radial Outlaws Racing Series continues to grow, Donald Long’s commitment to innovation, competition, and the drag racing community shines brighter than ever. With these increased payouts, the 2024 season is set to be a landmark year for the series, promising thrilling races, fierce competition, and a showcase of the immense talent within the RVW class.

Donald Long’s final words resonate with his passion for the sport and his dedication to its community: “We’re all in this together, and it’s through our combined efforts that we can achieve greatness. I’m excited for what the future holds and grateful for everyone who’s joined us on this incredible journey. Let’s make 2024 a year to remember in drag racing.”