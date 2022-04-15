Don Prudhomme Determined to Defend Turbo Class Title at Mexican 1000

What started out in in 2018 as the fulfillment of a missed opportunity has turned into passionate pursuit of off-road excitement by racing legend Don “Snake” Prudhomme who will once again take on the Yokohama NORRA Mexican 1000 RALLY, Presented by Method Race Wheels, April 29 – May 6, 2022. Driving in his MAVTV/Lucas Oil sponsored CanAm Maverick Turbo which he piloted to a class victory in 2021 Prudhomme will be looking to go back-to-back in the grueling 1000 mile off road race. This year Prudhomme will be joined in the cockpit by Nick Firestone, from Phoenix, Arizona, who will be doing double duty as co-driver and navigator. Firestone and Prudhomme were connected through racing legend PJ Jones, who will once again be leading the support team efforts for the team.

“Every year I think I won’t come back because this race really kicks you in the ass,” said Prudhomme, who just celebrated his 81st birthday. “Last year we won the Turbo class and it was a blast to be out in the desert racing and winning. I decided a few months ago to come back and thanks to MAVTV, Lucas Oil and Brandon Bernstein we are going after another win. I am excited to be racing with Nick who I have known for a while. What I love about this NORRA race is the camaraderie with the other racers from all the classes. It is a big challenge but being around so many cool people makes it all worthwhile.”

No other racing event immerses competitors in the food, drink, culture, and beauty of Baja, like the Yokohama NORRA Mexican 1000 – “The Happiest Race On Earth!”, and the competitors run the gamut from offroad racing icons and current stars, to adventure seeking average Joes and well-travelled lovers of Baja. NORRA has classes for bikes, quads, UTV’s, and 4-wheel classes for everything from vintage vehicles to state-of-the-art race cars.

“Having a racing legend like Don Prudhomme racing for MAVTV and Lucas Oil is a can’t miss opportunity for our company,” said Bernstein, Lucas Oil Director of Partnership Marketing. “You aren’t going to get a tougher environment than racing in the Baja desert and we have so many brands that we know work in extreme conditions for all our customers whether they are racing across the desert or just driving to work. We love being associated with Don and wish him the best of luck again.”

Every stage of the rally has its own unique flavor. Together they encompass the unique challenges and incredible beauty of the Baja Peninsula. The challenge creates great camaraderie amongst the competitors. After a hard-fought day of racing, racers can sit around the campfire, or belly up to the bar. “I am looking forward to seeing if we can run a little faster with his Lucas Oil CanAm Turbo and have even more fun,” said Prudhomme. “I have made some great memories since we started doing this in 2018 and I can’t wait to get strapped in and head out into the desert. I feel great and I love the challenge.”

