Don Garlits Museum Of Drag Racing Announces 2024 International Drag Racing Hall Of Fame Inductees

The International Drag Racing Hall of Fame is thrilled to announce the esteemed group of individuals who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2024. These individuals have made indelible contributions to the world of drag racing and will be celebrated at the 2024 International Drag Racing Hall of Fame Ceremony.

The 2024 inductees into the International Drag Racing Hall of Fame are Pat Austin, Walt Austin, Walt Barbin, Joe Gibbs, Pamela Hardy, Garth Hogan (New Zealand), Scott Kalitta, Rickie Smith and Gary Southern.

Each of these inductees has left a memorable mark on the sport of drag racing, whether as drivers, crew chiefs, car builders, track owners, promoters, or manufacturers. They have dedicated their lives to the success and safety of the sport, earning their well-deserved place among drag racing’s legends.

Founded in 1990 by drag racing icon Don Garlits and his wife, Pat Garlits, the International Drag Racing Hall of Fame has been honoring the pioneers and trailblazers of the sport for over three decades. The Hall of Fame recognizes individuals from around the world, including countries like the United Kingdom and Australia, where passionate fans continue to support the thrilling world of drag racing.

The selection process for inductees is a rigorous one. Starting every May, the Board of Selectors reviews a pool of over 500 candidates. By the end of July, each selector submits a list of three deserving individuals. These names are then refined into a ballot of fifteen nominees, which is sent back to the selectors for their votes. The top six nominees, chosen through this meticulous process, become the new inductees for the following year.

In addition to the six inductees, the International Drag Racing Hall of Fame also bestows two prestigious awards each year. The Founder’s Award recognizes an individual who has made a unique contribution to the sport of drag racing, while the Pat Garlits Memorial Award, initiated in 2014, honors a woman who has significantly contributed to the success of a spouse involved in the sport or to the sport itself, both on and off the drag strip.

The highlight of the International Drag Racing Hall of Fame’s calendar is the annual induction ceremony. Taking place on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Hilton UF Conference Center in Gainesville, Florida, this gala event precedes the NHRA Gatornationals and attracts drag racing enthusiasts from all corners of the globe.

The generosity of sponsors is essential to making this event possible. Sponsors play a crucial role in honoring the legends of the sport and preserving its rich history. The International Drag Racing Hall of Fame extends its heartfelt gratitude to all companies that have supported the event by purchasing advertising time on televised and live stream versions of the ceremony.

