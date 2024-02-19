Connect with us

News

Details Announced for Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing 2024 Inductees Ceremony to the International Drag Racing Hall of Fame

Published

The Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing has announced the individuals to be inducted into the museum’s International Drag Racing Hall of Fame on March 7, 2024.

The 2024 inductees are Pat Austin, Walt Austin, Walt Barbin, Joe Gibbs, Pamela Hardy, Garth Hogan, Scott Kalitta, Rickie Smith, and Gary Southern. The Pat Garlits Memorial Award will be presented to Rosalee and Terry Noble. The Founders Award will be presented to Bill Holland.

The inductees will be honored at the 34th annual International Drag Racing Hall of Fame Banquet, to be held on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Hilton University of Florida Conference Center, 1714 SW 34th St., Gainesville, FL. The event will begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:45 p.m. and the induction ceremony at 8 p.m. The event will be livestreamed on FloRacing.

Tickets and tables are available for the evening and can be purchased by calling the museum.

