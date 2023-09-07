Connect with us

News

Dominic Blasco Appointed as Vice President, General Manager of US41 Dragstrip

Published

Dominic “Dom” Blasco will be stepping into the role of Vice President and General Manager at the US41 Dragstrip in Morocco, IN. Dominic’s vast knowledge and experience in the world of drag racing, combined with his dedication to the sport, makes him the ideal individual to steer this iconic track into its next thrilling chapter.

With a rich background in drag racing management, coupled with his gold-standard track preparation expertise, Blasco is uniquely positioned to lead US41 Dragstrip to new heights. Not just an expert off the track, Blasco has been behind the wheel of various cars throughout his career and is currently competing in a Nostalgia Pro Stock.

At the forefront of the tracks’s objectives, under Dominic’s guidance, is the critical task of overseeing a comprehensive track resurfacing and various other necessary renovations to ensure that the facility is not just up to par, but exceeds the expectations of racers and fans alike.

On his appointment, Dominic shared, “I would like to thank Bill and Jim Hupke for the opportunity. I’m excited about such an excellent bracket program and some of the best bracket racers in the country. Veteran bracket racer Ray Poirier and I will oversee the bracket program. We will be adding more big shows, such as adding on to our nostalgia event. The small-tire River River Redemption series will come back in 2024. We are also implementing a Hall of Fame to honor our past and present racers who made a difference in our great sport of drag racing.”

Another notable addition to US41 Dragstrip will be the inception of a Hall of Fame. This prestigious platform is designed to celebrate and honor the racers, past and present, whose dedication, talent, and passion have made indelible marks on the sport of drag racing.

In conclusion, Blasco is looking forward to “making drag racing better a quarter mile at a time!”

