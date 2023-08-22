Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals Weekend Includes Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout

The world’s biggest drag race, the prestigious 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, has always been known for its special events for standouts in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series and that will continue in 2023, as the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout is set to take place on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Eight Funny Car stars will race each other in a unique specialty race on Sunday, offering another huge highlight during the Big Go, which takes place Aug. 30-Sept. 4 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Robert Hight, defending Callout winner Ron Capps, Bob Tasca III, Matt Hagan, John Force, Alexis DeJoria, Cruz Pedregon and Tim Wilkerson make up the eight-car field for the one-day shootout at Indy with a distinctive callout format that promises big money and major bragging rights. It also gets a featured broadcast on the FOX broadcast network on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 4 p.m. ET.

The Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout took place for the first time at the prestigious Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals a season ago, with Capps getting a memorable specialty race win. He followed that up with his first career victory at the world’s biggest drag race, making it one of the most significant weekends in Capps’ career. The back-to-back world champ will try to repeat that spectacular performance this year, while seven other standouts also have that scenario in mind.

For the second straight season, Hight will get the first selection to call out his first-round opponent. Standings for the Callout were based on qualifying points since last year’s specialty race, with Hight earning the most (3,235) leading into Indy. Capps will get the next pick, going down the line of the next highest-seeded driver until all first-round matchups are set. Plus, the driver who makes the quickest winning run in the opening round will get to select their semifinal opponent, ensuring plenty of drama and action throughout the Callout.

Capps picked up his second win of the season in Brainerd, while Tasca has two victories this year. Hagan has enjoyed an impressive four-win season, and Force, DeJoria and Pedregon will hope to find the winner’s circle for the first time this year at the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals. Wilkerson has a pair of victories in 2023 to round out the star-studded field, further exemplifying the level of competition in the specialty race.

The Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout begins at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, with the semifinals at 3:20 p.m. and the finals at 5:15 p.m., with television coverage taking place from 4-5:30 ET on FOX.

For nearly seven decades, the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals have represented drag racing’s pinnacle and there’s nothing like winning a Wally on the sport’s grandest stage. Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Capps (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock), and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) won in 2022 and this year’s race will be broadcast on both FOX and Fox Sports 1 (FS1), including eliminations coverage starting at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 4 on FS1 and continuing at 2 p.m. on FOX.

The event also features standouts in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, including legendary driver Tony Stewart in Top Alcohol Dragster, FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports and Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown, as well as special bonus events like the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge, the Dodge HEMI Challenge and the Rooftec NHRA Competition Eliminator Cash Clash. Plus, parking is free at the race, giving fans another reason to attend the historic weekend in Indy.

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series qualifying at the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals includes one round at 5:45 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 1, two rounds on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 2:15 and 5:45 p.m. and the final two rounds on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 12:15 and 3:45 p.m. Final eliminations start at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 4.

Television coverage starts on FS1 from 11:30-1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3 and continues from 5:30-7:30 p.m. On Monday, eliminations coverage begins at 12 p.m. on FS1 and continues on FOX from 2-5 p.m.

Single-day tickets for the Top Eliminator Club are also on sale, putting fans even closer to the action. Offering the best seats in the house and a premium experience, the Top Eliminator Club includes number of exclusive benefits for the historic event.

To purchase tickets to the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are admitted free in general admission with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.