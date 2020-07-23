Dodge, Pennzoil To Sponsor Upcoming NHRA Indy Nationals, Aug. 6-9

NHRA announced on Wednesday that Dodge will be the title rights sponsor of the Dodge NHRA Indy Nationals presented by Pennzoil, Aug. 6-9 at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis.

The Dodge NHRA Indy Nationals will be the fifth race of the 2020 season and the third race of NHRA’s return to action after the four-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT



The Dodge NHRA Indy Nationals will feature racing action in all four Mello Yello Drag Racing Series categories including the 11,000-horsepower Top Fuel and Funny Car classes, the ultra-sophisticated Pro Stock division and the ever-thrilling Pro Stock Motorcycle class.

Also in competition will be the E3 Spark Plugs Pro Mod Drag Racing Series Presented by J&A Service as well as the North Central Division NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series sportsman classes and the exhibition Mountain Motor Pro Stock class.

Without the traditional late-season points reset of the Countdown to the Championship format this season, every round of racing is crucial. Teams are very focused on their performance as they set their sights on an NHRA championship.

Indiana state and health guidelines allows a limited number of fans to attend the Dodge NHRA Indy Nationals. Tickets are now on sale and may be purchased by visiting NHRA.com/tickets or calling 800-884-NHRA.

For more information about the NHRA schedule and the COVID-19 protocols, please visit NHRA.com.

Comments