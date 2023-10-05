DMP Awnings Renews As Nitro Chaos Series Title Sponsor In 2024

DMP Awnings officials are thrilled to announce that DMP Awnings has renewed its title sponsorship of the Nitro Chaos Series for the 2024 season. The Nitro Chaos Series is a premier nitro drag racing event format that features some of the best side-by-side action in drag racing. The series is best known for its extensive variety of nitro-powered machines racing in an eighth-mile track configuration. Nitro Chaos provides the most diverse collection of nitro-burning machines in drag racing, and race fans are excited to see what the 2024 season has in store.

The 2023 Nitro Chaos season just ended, and it was a huge success. The series saw some of the most exciting races in recent memory, with crew chiefs and drivers pushing their cars to the limit in pursuit of the DMP Awnings Championship. Fans were treated to a spectacle of speed and power, and DMP Awnings is grateful for their support throughout the season.

Looking ahead to 2024, it has been announced that the Nitro Chaos schedule will be expanded to include more races. This means that fans will have more opportunities to see their favorite cars, drivers, and yes – those “Back-Up Girls” in action and witness even more thrilling eighth-mile nitro drag racing.

“We continue to be delighted by the response we get by being involved with the Nitro Chaos Series,” said Dean Dubbin, owner of DMP Awnings. “As someone who races an injected nitro dragster in the NHRA, there is just nothing that compares to the sounds, smells, and performances of nitro-powered machines. It’s a spectacle unique to drag racing that race fans just can’t get enough of, and we are glad to be back to bring fans, racers, and tracks more Nitro Chaos”.

The Texas Motorplex, located just west of Ennis, Texas, has been chosen to host the 2024 season-opening round of Nitro Chaos in conjunction with the Funny Car Chaos Classic during the Total Solar Eclipse weekend, April 4th – 8th.

Five full days of racing combined with multiple off-track activities are expected to attract seventy to eighty racing entries to the “Chaos.” Nitro fans from all over the United States are expected to attend the season-opening event.

Racing vehicles with the engine in front of the driver are eligible to compete in the Nitro Chaos Series as long as the nitromethane percentage remains at 80% or above. With the elimination of the rear engine dragsters from the series in 2024, it is anticipated that the series will attract more Front Engine Dragsters, Fuel Altereds, Funny Cars, and even Pro Modifieds to compete for an even larger season-ending Championship bonus provided by DMP Awnings.

DMP Awnings looks forward to another exciting season of Nitro Chaos racing in 2024 and can’t wait to see what’s in store for everyone involved in this thrilling series.