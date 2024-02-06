DMP Awnings Nitro Chaos Series To Feature Increased Championship Purse For 2024

Today, Chris Graves, Nitro Chaos series founder and director, has announced that the expanded five-race DMP Awnings Nitro Chaos Series will also include an expanded championship purse. The increased championship points fund will be distributed among the top ten points finishers in 2024. A total of $13,000-plus will be paid across the series top ten teams, with $5,000 being taken home by the series champion.

The year-end championship bonus is in addition to the guaranteed payouts of $34,000-plus per event paid to the sixteen drivers that qualify for the A and B Fields.

Late in 2023, the expanded 2024 Nitro Chaos Schedule was announced, which includes stops at the Texas Motorplex, Ohio’s Edgewater Sports Park, Iowa’s Eddyville Raceway Park, Missouri’s Mo-Kan Dragway and the Nitro Chaos Championship Final at Central Illinois Dragway in Havana, Illinois. The Chaos season ends with a non-points special engagement at the famed Famoso Dragstrip near Bakersfield, California.

Entering its second year of competition as a points series, the DMP Awnings Nitro Chaos Series is set to deliver action-packed grassroots nitro racing to racers and fans across the Midwest and, now, even the West Coast.

“We continue to see growth and enthusiasm for the Chaos style of competition around the nation,” said series founder and director Chris Graves. “The expansion of the Chaos series continues to attract new racers, fans, and marketing partner support. It is very exciting racing, and with support from great people like Dean Dubbin at DMP Awnings, we can continue to give racers, tracks, and fans an exciting brand of run whatcha’ brung, eighth-mile nitro drag racing”.

Dean Dubbin, owner and founder of DMP Awnings, has shown a strong commitment to the Chaos Series.

“We are thrilled to be part of Nitro Chaos as the series’ title partner. We want to support the racers who have supported DMP Awnings. We have been fortunate to meet great teams and fans through the Chaos series, many of whom now use our products. The performance level and showmanship these racers bring to the track is truly amazing,” said Dubbin. “Nitro Chaos Racing is just cool, and I hope all drag racing fans get a chance to attend a Nitro Chaos event and experience nitro racing in this unique, competitive, and exciting format.”

Nitro Chaos matches Funny Cars, Fuel Altereds, Front Engine Dragsters, and even Nitro Pro Mods in heads-up, eighth-mile competition. The series showcases strict safety rules but maintains a rules-free approach for competition, allowing any power combination and body style as long as the competitor is burning at least 80% nitromethane and the engine is in front of the driver.

Stay up with the DMP Awnings and the Dubbin Motorsports Team as they race their own Injected Nitro Dragster in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or on their website at www.dmpawnings.com.

