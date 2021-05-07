“Disco Dan” Schoneck, Tim Hodgins Talk New Fox Body Pro Mod Body

Well-established innovators and forward-thinkers Dan Schoneck and Tim Hodgins set the racing world a buzz on May 7th, 2021, when the carbon composite wizards went public with their 1993 Ford Mustang GT Pro Mod body.

The dynamic duo formed a friendship recently when their respective companies – Schoneck Composites and Cynergy Composites – collaborated on an all-carbon Ford GT road racing project. Working hand-in-hand to develop the body, the two quickly realized that they shared a passion for pushing the envelope and bringing fresh, new ideas and products to the drag racing market.

ADVERTISEMENT



“Dan and his team at Schoneck Composites have the Ford market covered in drag racing with their product offering and no one is more connected and respected within the Ford community, in my opinion,” said Tim Hodgins, president and founder of Cynergy Composites. “Dan is an ideal partner on this collaboration, especially considering his reach on social media and his contacts around the globe. Combine that with Cynergy’s growing internal capabilities for computer design, CNC machining and advanced composite manufacturing and we have a very solid alignment of resources and talent.”

The “Fox Body” Mustang body was designed to fit a wide range of popular drag racing classes and is legal for us in NHRA Pro Mod, as well as drag racing’s other leading doorslammer entities such as PDRA Pro Nitrous and Pro Boost, NMCA Xtreme Pro Mod, Mid-West Drag Racing Series’ Pro Mod eliminator along with most other regional sanctions and series.

The body was derived from the same computer model and baseline dimensions of Cynergy’s popular C7 Corvette body and produced using CNC machined master patterns. Hodges and Schoneck also leaned on high-tech CFD airflow analysis to maximize aerodynamic coefficient of drag prior to cutting the patterns. The body will accommodate a 112-113-inch wheelbase chassis, features a 45-inch frontend overhang and will provide clearance for rear tires as big as 36-inches tall.

Interestingly, and likely a point of interest for a seemingly ever-growing crowd of quarter-mile Pro Mod racers, the rear deck lid spoiler sits just 26″ from the racing surface.

“All I can say is ‘thank you’,” said Schoneck, a Minnesota-based racer-turned-entrepreneur who’s work ethic, enthusiasm and over-the-top personality have cemented him as a beloved character in the drag racing community.

“We’re just getting started,” he continued. “Tim and I are going to work on many more projects together and I can’t wait. This has been an incredible experience from start to finish, and I just couldn’t be more proud. To see this idea go from concept to reality has been a very rewarding experience, and I can’t wait to see these cars out on the race track. There’s almost always conversation taking place online, across social media, about how many cars look so similar and that everyone is running the same body. I feel like we’ve just provided a really unique option and a car that, honestly, deserves to be in the mix. Any drag strip you go to – no matter the event – you’re going to see Fox Body Mustangs. It’s just part of the deal. To think about these cars, which admittedly mean a lot to me, personally, racing in NHRA Pro Mod or PDRA or wherever else? Alongside late model Camaros and Corvettes and new-style Mustangs – it’s awesome.”

The toughened epoxy 65-pound carbon fiber body and spoiler kits will start at $17,500. Customers who pre-pay will get in on a limited offering of the first 10 bodies available, while a 25-percent deposit will get you on the list for serial numbers 011 and beyond.

“We’ll have the first body available in 16-25 weeks,” concluded Hodgins. “It’s an exciting time.”

Comments