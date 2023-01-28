Dillard Scores Second-Quickest Quarter-Mile Doorslammer Run of All-Time

On Friday, January 27, 2023, on an exhibition run during the annual U.S. Street Nationals at Bradenton (FL) Motorsports Park, Georgia veteran Eric Dillard recorded the quickest quarter-mile effort ever clocked by a supercharged passenger car and the second-quickest ET for a “doorslammer” of any induction.

At the wheel of Scott Tidwell’s Q80-backed 1969 Camaro using the powerplant from the Camaro of 2021 NHRA Pro Modified Eliminator World Champion Jose Gonzalez, ProLine Engines vice president Dillard posted an elapsed time of 5.393 seconds. Combined with a speed from a pass earlier in the day clocked at 269.56 miles per hour, Dillard eclipsed the previous records of 5.424, (set by Australian John Zappia in 2017), and 266.74 mph, (by Maryland’s John Stanley in 2017).

Dillard used a ProLine 520-cubic inch Chrysler Hemi engine fitted with a ProCharger centrifugal supercharger to clock previous runs during the week of 5.498/260.26, 5.497/245.09, 5.449/267.90, 5.412/267.96 and 5.404/269.56. Dillard also recorded a 0.914-second sixty-feet ET, one of the quickest ever for a centrifugally blown machine. The car is also using an experimental seven-speed Liberty transmission in conjunction with a converter. The team now sets its sights on the all-time passenger car ET record of 5.379 seconds set by Khalid Mohammed in the twin-turbocharged eKanoo Lexus RC F in 2018.