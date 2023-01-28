Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Exclusive

Dillard Scores Second-Quickest Quarter-Mile Doorslammer Run of All-Time

Published

On Friday, January 27, 2023, on an exhibition run during the annual U.S. Street Nationals at Bradenton (FL) Motorsports Park, Georgia veteran Eric Dillard recorded the quickest quarter-mile effort ever clocked by a supercharged passenger car and the second-quickest ET for a “doorslammer” of any induction.

At the wheel of Scott Tidwell’s Q80-backed 1969 Camaro using the powerplant from the Camaro of 2021 NHRA Pro Modified Eliminator World Champion Jose Gonzalez, ProLine Engines vice president Dillard posted an elapsed time of 5.393 seconds. Combined with a speed from a pass earlier in the day clocked at 269.56 miles per hour, Dillard eclipsed the previous records of 5.424, (set by Australian John Zappia in 2017), and 266.74 mph, (by Maryland’s John Stanley in 2017).

Dillard used a ProLine 520-cubic inch Chrysler Hemi engine fitted with a ProCharger centrifugal supercharger to clock previous runs during the week of 5.498/260.26, 5.497/245.09, 5.449/267.90, 5.412/267.96 and 5.404/269.56. Dillard also recorded a 0.914-second sixty-feet ET, one of the quickest ever for a centrifugally blown machine. The car is also using an experimental seven-speed Liberty transmission in conjunction with a converter. The team now sets its sights on the all-time passenger car ET record of 5.379 seconds set by Khalid Mohammed in the twin-turbocharged eKanoo Lexus RC F in 2018.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.