Diamond Pistons Announced as Major Event Sponsor for World Doorslammer Nationals

Diamond Pistons, a leading manufacturer of racing pistons, is the latest high-performance manufacturer to sign on as an event sponsor of the inaugural Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals presented by CTech Manufacturing, race officials announced today.

The World Doorslammer Nationals, March 6-8 at Orlando Speed World Dragway, will pay $75,000 to the winner in Pro Stock and $50,000 to the Pro Mod victor. Top-tier teams in both classes utilize Diamond Pistons products in their race engines.

“Doorslammer drag racing has always been at the heart of Diamond,” said Mark Gearhart, director of content, Race Winning Brands. “It’s a no-brainer to support an event that will showcase some of the finest examples at the World Doorslammer Nationals.”

According to Diamond Pistons Sales & Product Manager Mike Panetta, Diamond supplies product to over 80% of the Pro Stock field and 60% of the Pro Mod field. The list includes the Elite Motorsports and KB Racing teams in Pro Stock, and Pro Line Racing, Bahrain 1 Racing and AAP Racing teammates Mike Janis and Todd Tutterow in Pro Mod.

“This event is all about the racers, and it’s a big deal to partner with companies that provide quality products to so many of our teams,” said Wes Buck, founder and editorial director, Drag Illustrated. “Diamond Pistons is really showing their support for their customers by getting behind this race.”

Qualifying for the Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals presented by CTech Manufacturing includes one session at 6 p.m. on Friday, three on Saturday at 12, 3 and 6 p.m. and then eliminations beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday. It will all be streamed live on SpeedVideo.com.

