DI Founder Wes Buck Hosting New Show, BURNOUT, On SpeedVideo

Always looking to drive the conversation in a new and impactful ways, Drag Illustrated Founder and Editorial Director Wes Buck has found another way to connect with drag racing fans.

Buck is the host of one of SpeedVideo’s newest shows, Burnout, a weekly drag racing show that isn’t afraid to push the envelope.

ADVERTISEMENT



Debuting earlier this month, Buck is joined by veteran drag racing journalist Mike Galimi and rising star drag racer Alex Taylor. The weekly show features news, highlights, current events, commentary and opinions. But most of all, Burnout hasn’t held back through the first three episodes.

“I’m honored first and foremost to be part of this show. It’s surreal to even be thought of for something like this,” Buck said. “I felt like it was an opportunity to spread the gospel of drag racing and create content for our sport, and I think it fills a noticeable void in our industry. There needs to be a show like this.

“The reason drag racing doesn’t have this currently is insecurity across the board. Nobody is willing to put themselves out there for fear of having their efforts critiqued. But we need to be willing to discuss every topic openly and discuss the subjects that matter to racers.”

Through a trio of episodes, Buck believes the show is on the right path — with plenty of room to grow as well.

The idea for Burnout came after all racing went on hold during the coronavirus public health crisis.

With no racing for the immediate future, Buck worked with SpeedVideo on a weekly drag racing show that would feature guests, pointed discussions and all the major highlights from across the sport, no matter the series.

It’s been a popular recipe for talk shows throughout the sports industry, and Buck is thrilled to help carry that concept over to drag racing.

“On the media side, we’re so insecure that we’re afraid to be critical for fear of being alienated by racers and series,” Buck said. “But we all need to take a deep breath, identify our strengths and go all-in on those. The thoughts and opinions shared on a show like Burnout is intended to be conversation-starting and thought-provoking. That’s what we’re here to do – along with entertain and inform.”

Buck has been the driving force on Burnout as the lead host, opening each show with an opening monologue.

What has followed have been thrilling conversations with all areas of the sport, including racers like Stevie “Fast” Jackson and Alex Laughlin, promoters like Donald Long, track operators like Tyler Crossnoe from Virginia Motorsports Park and industry stalwarts like Steve Matusek from Aeromotive and Geoff Turk from Holley.

“Creating original programming was always something we thought would fit in with SpeedVideo. And now was the perfect time to introduce (Burnout),” SpeedVideo’s Tom Bobolt said. “People want to continue talking about and watching the sport they love. (This) will give a platform for those conversations to still take place.”

Buck believes the show has only scratched the surface of what’s possible.

Galimi and Taylor offer interesting perspectives, while the entire show is produced remotely. Not one producer, director or talent have been together during the filming – which has all taken place during the COVID-19 pandemic – which has been a feat in itself.

It’s a nod to the talent working on the show, which bodes well for the future.

“So far it’s been a lot of fun and a lot of work,” Buck said. “Everyone has been working remotely and to pull this off, it’s almost unbelievable. I have very little experience working with producers and directors, and this is an opportunity for me to get better. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished already, but we’re just getting started. I can’t wait to see what happens next as we establish a rhythm.”

Burnout airs weekly and is available exclusively for subscribers at SpeedVideo.com.

Comments